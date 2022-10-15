Mid-Penn Cross Country: Cumberland Valley boys add conference title to resurgent season

The Cumberland Valley boys cross country team has authored a season of resurgent success, running to an undefeated dual-meet season and capturing the Mid-Penn Commonwealth title for the first time since 2012.

Saturday, with the fall colors popping on a sun-splashed morning in Big Spring, the Eagles wrote another line to their story at the Mid-Penn Championships, conquering the conference with the top team score comprising five individual medal-winning performances.

The Eagles’ achievements highlighted local boys performances in Saturday’s conference championships that advanced seven teams and 13 additional individual runners to the District 3 Championships scheduled for Oct. 29 at Big Spring.

“It took a while to get them where they are,” Cumberland Valley head coach Skip Springman said of his team earlier this season. “Two to three years, we’ve been working on them. We knew they had the talent, and they work hard. They do everything we ask them to do, and the results are starting to show. It’s been really fun watching them grow.”

Andrew Hampton demonstrated that growth Saturday, posting the team’s top individual finish for a ninth-place finish at 16:32.44 despite dropping a spot after a late pass from Lower Dauphin’s Mason English (16:38.38).

“I was still able to beat some people I haven’t beaten this season,” Hampton, a junior, said, “so that felt nice.”

Hampton had spent the race – won by Central Dauphin’s TJ Roden at 15:52.01 – working with teammate Jordan Tiday throughout Big Spring’s 3.1-mile course.

“There wasn’t a lot of communication.” Hampton said. “We were just able to kind of run off each other’s energy.”

Tiday, a senior, finished 11th at 16:37.57. Senior Joseph Butler (18th, 16:53.22), junior Shane O’Connell (23rd, 16:58.98) and senior Dominic Devlin (28th, 17:08.630) rounded out the scoring for the Eagles. Their 79 team points put them ahead of Hershey (86 points) and Greencastle-Antrim (92) in the Class 3A team standings.

“We were going for placement today, not times,” Tiday said. “We all just picked a place to aim for.”

Manges, Crum, Shank go top 10

Mechanicsburg senior Cohen Manges recorded the top local finish among the Mid-Penn boys, taking fifth place at 16:18.82 and helping the Wildcats secure a berth at districts as a team.

“I didn’t have a specific goal other than top 10,” he said. “I was really happy with it, but it’s just a small step toward districts and states.”

Manges, who lost the middle of his senior season due to a bout with COVID, held off a challenge from Chambersburg’s Ari Snyder in the final 100 meters. Snyder settled for sixth at 16:19.32.

“I was hearing people cheer for my friend Ari behind me,” Manges said. “I didn’t want to lose, so I just kicked it with more than I thought I had. There’s always a little bit extra.”

Boiling Springs’ Tommy Crum picked up a seventh-place finish at 16:30.74. Wanting to avoid getting crowded out at the start, the Bubbler senior shot to the front of the pack for a brief lead early in the first mile.

“I might’ve gone out a little too fast. I was in front for like 30 seconds,” Crum said, “but other than that, I felt pretty good with the race.”

Carlisle’s Kevin Shank held on for 10th place at 16:35.32 despite fighting physical and mental fatigue in the second half of the race.

“My legs just got so heavy,” Shank said. “Whenever that happens in a race, there’s nothing you can do.”

Shank and Andrew Diehl (13th, 16:41.14) headlined Carlisle’s bid for a district berth. The Thundering Herd finished eighth among Class 3A teams but finished in the top seven among those from District 3.

District qualifiers

Beyond the Class 3A teams from Cumberland Valley, Mechanicsburg and Carlisle, Cedar Cliff’s James Bechtel, Jackson Kane, Lucas Rudy and Liam McMillen, Shippensburg’s Bryce Pattillo, Andreas Dunkle and Drew Chamberlin, Northern’s Colin Snyder and Burke Heltzel, and Red Land's Matthew Van Sickle and Christian McClymont unofficially qualified for the District 3 Class 3A race as individuals. Joining the Bubblers in the District 3 Class 2A field, unofficially, are the teams from Trinity and Big Spring, as well as East Pennsboro’s Andrew Namatka and Aaron Strite.

Camp Hill automatically advanced to districts as a Class A school.