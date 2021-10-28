HS Cross Country: Storylines to watch as runners return to Big Spring for District 3 Championships

The cross country postseason is set to resume with the District 3 Championships scheduled for Saturday at Big Spring High School. The event features six races — Class A girls (10 a.m.), Class A boys (10:45), Class 2A girls (11:30) and 2A boys (12:15 p.m.), and Class 3A girls (1:15 p.m.) and 3A boys (2 p.m.) — and serves as a qualifying event for the PIAA Championships scheduled for Nov. 6 at Hershey’s Parkview Course.

The district advances two teams plus 10 additional runners in Class A, three teams plus 15 additional runners in Class 2A, five girls teams in Class 3A plus 25 additional runners and four boys teams in Class3 plus 20 additional runners.

With that in mind, here are some local storylines to watch as the races unfold.

Can the Herd hang with Hempfield?

The Carlisle boys – with a lineup that features seniors Ray Bondy and Briar Thompson, and juniors Kevin Shank, Andrew Diehl, Colby Williams and Ryan Brody – won the Mid-Penn Commonwealth title and finished first among Class 3A teams at the Mid-Penn Championships (second overall to District 6’s State College). The next measuring stick for the Herd comes in a district contingent that includes Hempfield. Led by Aidan Hodge, the Black Knights placed six runners in the top 20 at the Lancaster-Lebanon League Championships and took fourth place (second to LaSalle College among Pennsylvania schools) in the boys challenge race at the Carlisle Invitational. The Herd finished sixth.

Peyton’s place

Boiling Springs’ Peyton Ellis raced to the Class 2A title as a sophomore last year, and she finds herself in the mix again after finishing fourth among Class 2A runners, and 17th overall, at Mid-Penns. Among the challengers in the Class 2A field is Trinity’s Lila Shore, who was the first freshman to finish in the Mid-Penn girls race at 13th.

Trinity eyes team title

Shore’s teammates on the boys’ side finished second in the Class A team standings at last year’s district meet, which only advanced the top team in each class to states. The Shamrocks trailed champion York Catholic by four points, and they haven’t forgotten. Led by Jasper Burd, who qualified individually for states with a third-place finish last year, the Shamrocks feel like they have a score to settle.

Momentum for Mechanicsburg

The senior trio of Olivia Walter, Hope McKenney and Raihana Yameogo powered Mechanicsburg to a second-place finish in the team standings at the Mid-Penn Championships (first among Class 3A teams) with each of the three Wildcats finishing in the top 10. The experienced group finished third at last year’s district meet and looks to make a run at states as a team. The Wildcats finished ahead of Mid-Penn Keystone rival Hershey, 68-72, at the conference championships and are ready for another close contest with even more of the region’s elite teams of runners thrown into the mix.

Alder’s adjustments

Greencastle-Antrim’s Claire Paci took the individual title at the Mid-Penn Championships, but Carlisle’s Vanessa Alder closed the gap in the second half of the race. Alder took mental notes during her jaunt through the Big Spring course and could give Paci another challenge.

Tiday’s rising tide

Cumberland Valley’s Jordan Tiday has proven he can come up big in big meets, finishing third in last year’s District 3 Class 3A race. He hopes to improve on his 2020 performance while leading the Eagles, alongside fellow Mid-Penn medalists Shane O’Connell and Andrew Hampton, in a push for a team ticket to states.

Other runners to watch

Mechanicsburg’s Carter Paul missed a Class 3A district medal last year by two places, finishing 22nd overall. Meanwhile, East Pennsboro’s Elijah McKell and Andrew Namatka finished 26th and 27th, respectively, in Class 2A last year.

Among the top local girls entering districts are Northern’s Allie Engle and Cumberlnd Valley’s Kate Vonah (Class 3A) and Camp Hill’s Hannah Goodyear, who was the top Class A individual finisher at the Mid-Penn Championships.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.