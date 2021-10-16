HS Cross Country: Silver medals, team success for local runners at Mid-Penn Championships

The race began with a massive crowd of runners stretched out across an open field at Big Spring High School Saturday morning, but entering the final half-mile of the boys race at the Mid-Penn Championships, Carlisle teammates Ray Bondy and Kevin Shank had separated from the pack. After working together and helping each other through most of the grueling, hilly 3.1-mile course, they found themselves in a spirited fight for second place behind Greencastle-Antrim’s Weber Long, who was already well on his way to his second consecutive conference title at 15 minutes, 47.73 seconds.

“When we were out into the open,” Bondy said, “I looked back, and it was just me and Kev. We were just battling it out. I was like, ‘I’m not losing to him.’ I’m sure he was thinking the exact same thing.”

Bondy’s kick carried him to second place, prompting him to lift his arms in celebration while crossing the finish line at 16 minutes, 8.63 seconds, just ahead of Shank (16:09.70) and enough to pull the Thundering Herd into second place as a team behind District 6’s State College.

In the girls’ race earlier Saturday morning at Big Spring, Carlisle’s Vanessa Alder took second place (18:37.91) behind Greencastle-Antrim’s Claire Paci (18:35.40) and ahead of a trio of Mechanicsburg runners who joined her with top-10 finishes.

Twenty-seven local runners (15 boys, 12 girls) claimed medals at Mid-Penns, and several teams and additional runners earned another chance to run the Big Spring course at the District 3 Championships scheduled for Oct. 30.

Carlisle duo paces local boys

“We went two-three,” Bondy said of Saturday’s race, “and that’s about as good as we were going to get. We knew that Weber Long would be out front. He’s Weber Long … We knew that he was probably going to win, barring something crazy, so we were planning it out for second and third. We did our job and executed it perfectly.”

The duo worked together to stay in front of the chase pack when Long built an early lead and, through the steep hills of the race’s middle stages, helped each other weather the race’s physical and mental challenges.

“The whole time, Ray was snapping (fingers) at me,” Shank said, “encouraging me to keep going, telling me where to be, so that was really helpful. I probably would’ve been further back if it wasn’t for him.”

The physical and mental challenges of the course wore on Cumberland Valley’s Jordan Tiday.

“After the 1 or 2-mile mark,” said the junior, “that’s when I started to let it get to me, but I’m trying to stay in a positive mindset.”

Tiday hung in with the crowd and finished seventh at 16:28.64, just ahead of Trinity’s Jasper Burd, who took eighth place at 16:29.43, a personal course record for him that helped the Shamrocks finish as the top team among Class A schools.

“I was kind of just scrambling to get every bit of energy that I could to pass some guys,” Burd said of his final stretch. “I was able to pass a few, but I did get passed a few times, too.”

Mechanicsburg’s Cody Manges rounded out the top 10 at 16:31.07, two places ahead of teammate Carter Paul (16:49.49).

“My goal was top-10,” Manges said, “but I really just wanted to get out faster because I’ve had a problem getting stuck in the pack. So I took off really fast and just maintained.”

Manges felt the pressure of the pack at his back down the final stretch.

“I had to pick it up,” he said. “I saw a guy go by me at the end, and that’s what really kick-started it. I didn’t have everything I’d like to have at the end there, but it was still a good race.”

Alder, Wildcats lead local girls

Alder made her push to catch Paci, the defending Mid-Penn champion, about halfway through the race, surging to the front of the chase pack and churning at the Blue Devil’s heels for the final mile of the girls’ championship race.

“It was kind of tough,” Alder said. “She’s a good runner, but it felt good. I feel like I ended up with a pretty good time.”

While Paci and Alder charged toward the finish line, Mechanicsburg’s Olivia Walter fought through an off day on the course to break the 19-minute barrier and hold on to fourth place (18:56.46).

“Usually, I try to think about how I’m going to feel feel after the race,” Walter said of managing her mental strategy. “If I give up in the middle of a race, I’m going to feel pretty disappointed at the end. That’s what really helped me on that last straightaway.”

Walter’s teammates, Hope McKenney and Raihana Yameogo stuck together most of the race and finished ninth (19:40.03) and 10th (19:58.09), respectively.

“I kind of decided to stick with her for a bit,” Yameogo said. “I mean, try my best to stick with her, and then see what I could do for the last mile.”

McKenney said she ran the second mile a little too fast, straying from her strategy of hitting more even splits and leaving more in the tank for her finish, but she appreciated earning another crack at the course for the district meet and the Yameogo’s presence alongside her as the race unfolded.

“It’s just really helpful,” McKenney said, “to be able to be together, to work together and get confidence off of each other.”

Other Medalists

Briar Thompson also medaled for Carlisle, finishing 18th at 16:54.49. Boiling Springs’ Tommy Crum broke the 17-minute barrier for a medal, finishing 19th at 16:56.07, just ahead of Cumberland Valley’s Shane O’Connell and Andrew Hampton, who finished 20th (16:56.08) and 21st (16:58.19). Big Springs’ Blake Wenger finished 22nd at 17:03.17. Red Land senior Matt Johnson took 28th place at 17:10.09. Jordan Wiedman of Mechanicsburg finished 30th at 17:18.78, and East Pennsboro’s Elijah McKell and Andrew Namatka rounded out the boys medal count, finishing 31st (17:19.52) and 34th (17:24.96), respectively.

In the girls race, Trinity freshman Lila Shore took home a medal after a 13th-place finish at 20:12.40. Boiling Springs’ Peyton Ellis finished (17th, 20:25.58) and Anna Chamberlin (25th, 20:54.59) helped the Bubblers finish as the top Class 2A team. Northern’s Allie Engle took 19th place at 20:33.09, just ahead of Cumberland Valley’s Chloe Warrell (20th, 20:34.52). CV’s Kate Vonah joined her teammate on the medal stand, finishing 28th (20:55.99). Mechanicsburg’s Faith Evans and Carlisle’s Hannah Hanger also claimed medals, finishing 30th (21:00.69) and 32nd (21:07.30), respectively.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.