HS Cross Country: Peyton Ellis, Tommy Crum lead Boiling Springs in sweep of West Perry

Peyton Ellis had motored through her home course at Boiling Springs to win Tuesday’s race in 20 minutes, 48 seconds, but before she settled in to cool-down mode and looked ahead to the next stage of the cross country season, the reigning District 3 Class 2A champion sprinted back to the flag-lined chute to the finish line, shouting words of encouragement to Sophia Chadwick, a senior wrapping up her final home race.
“Come on,” Ellis shouted. “It’s your last race at this course!”
In a Senior Day sweep over visiting West Perry in a Mid-Penn Colonial dual meet, Boiling Springs won the boys bout (23-33) and the girls bout (19-41), as well as the race against a cold front that brought thick clouds overhead as the final runners crossed the finish line.
It was another notch in the Bubblers’ collective belt of success, a championship belt for the girls, who remained unbeaten after clinching the Colonial title last week.
Cross Country: Local runners fight through crowded course, draw from cheering crowd at Carlisle Invitational
“They’re a tight group,” said Boiling Springs coach Steve Doland. “They work really well together. They get along really well together, and I think they really care about each other. I think if they all care about each other, it’s going to carry over.”
Ellis, a junior, carried over the success from a sophomore cross country season that saw her capture Mid-Penn and District 3 titles before a ninth-place finish at states. It rolled into the spring track season, where she helped Boiling Springs win the state’s Class 2A title in the 4x800-meter relay. Growing into a new leadership role, Ellis has led the Bubblers (6-0) to an undefeated dual-meet season to complement her individual success.
“I had a huge support system last year,” Ellis said, “and I really didn’t know how it was going to work because they were seniors, but we’ve had some new faces, some new girls on the team, some freshman, and honestly, I’m having so much fun, and it really helps my running.”
One of the new faces, Anna Chamberlin, added a second-place finish (22:03). Chamberlin, another member of the reigning 4x800 state championship team and a former field hockey player, took up cross country as a senior to prepare for her collegiate running career.
“It was definitely a big adjustment with more mileage,” she said. “The first meet was difficult. I felt dead by the second mile.”
Chamberlin worked on her endurance and began seeing results. She finished seventh at the Sept. 18 Ben Bloser Bulldog Invitational at Big Spring. Tuesday, she charged toward the finish line with teammate Hayley Erme on her heels.
“We run the race differently, and she definitely has more left at the end in terms of endurance,” Chamberlin said of Erme, who finished third (22:07), “but it was really motivating to have her there behind me.”
After West Perry’s Cassandra Lanza and Emma O’Toole finished fourth (22:59) and fifth (23:05), the Bubblers’ Julia Steel and Sydney Sutton rounded out the scoring with sixth place (24:08) and seventh place (24:50).
“They’re a really tough group of young ladies who are working hard,” Doland said. “They have high hopes.”
The Bubbler boys weren’t sure of their expectations. They had lost four of their top five runners to graduation after an undefeated dual meet season and a run to a division title. But the next wave of Bubblers, led by senior Tommy Crum, took the baton, and their win over West Perry Tuesday capped a 5-1 record in dual meets with a lone blemish against Greencastle-Antrim.
“I think last year set a goal for all of us,” Crum said after taking first place in the boys race at 18:40, leading a one-two-three finish for the Bubblers that included Conner Petula (18:58) and Braelen Mowe (19:51).
“They’ve been around since seventh grade,” Doland said of his team’s leaders, “so they had watched (last year’s seniors) growing up. The tone was kind of set, so our upperclassmen — Tommy, Braelen, all those boys — have been a really tight unit. They’ve worked really well together.”
West Perry’s Trevor Albright and Noah Howard finished fourth (20:02) and fifth (20:10) before Boiling Springs’ Owen Purdy finished sixth (20:29). After a quartet of Mustangs crossed the finish line to round out the top 10, the Bubblers’ Eric Martin Martin picked up Boiling Springs’ final points, holding off a late charge from West Perry’s Riley Howard at 22:36.
“I didn’t know how much I had left in me,” Martin said, “but I knew I had a little bit of space between us, so I was just going to put it all out there.”
Doland stepped down as the Bubblers’ head coach last season, wanting to take extra measures to keep his family safe from COVID-19. Stepping aside during last year’s success was a tough decision, he said, but he’s glad to be back and proud of the way his teams have maintained their momentum leading up to the Mid-Penn championships scheduled for Oct. 16 at Big Spring.
“We just need to keep working hard and stay healthy,” he said, “and hopefully we’ll have a good end of the season.”
