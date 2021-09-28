HS Cross Country: Peyton Ellis, Tommy Crum lead Boiling Springs in sweep of West Perry

Peyton Ellis had motored through her home course at Boiling Springs to win Tuesday’s race in 20 minutes, 48 seconds, but before she settled in to cool-down mode and looked ahead to the next stage of the cross country season, the reigning District 3 Class 2A champion sprinted back to the flag-lined chute to the finish line, shouting words of encouragement to Sophia Chadwick, a senior wrapping up her final home race.

“Come on,” Ellis shouted. “It’s your last race at this course!”

In a Senior Day sweep over visiting West Perry in a Mid-Penn Colonial dual meet, Boiling Springs won the boys bout (23-33) and the girls bout (19-41), as well as the race against a cold front that brought thick clouds overhead as the final runners crossed the finish line.

It was another notch in the Bubblers’ collective belt of success, a championship belt for the girls, who remained unbeaten after clinching the Colonial title last week.

“They’re a tight group,” said Boiling Springs coach Steve Doland. “They work really well together. They get along really well together, and I think they really care about each other. I think if they all care about each other, it’s going to carry over.”