HS Cross Country: Mid-Penn Championships kick off postseason

The momentum began for Trinity’s boys cross country team at the end of an odd, abridged 2020 season.

“We finished fourth last year at districts,” said senior Jasper Burd at last month's Carlisle Invitational. “Ever since then, we’ve brought our energy up. We came in every day during the summer and practiced, practiced, practiced.”

That momentum, that energy, helped Trinity take on the regular season with confidence and consistency. The Shamrocks swept the Mid-Penn Capital Division. They won team titles at the Diocesan Invitational held at York Catholic, Big Spring’s Ben Bloser Bulldog Invitational, finished fourth at the Carlisle Invitational and fifth at Gettysburg.

Saturday, the Shamrocks and varsity runners throughout Cumberland County are set to take the season’s next step at the Mid-Penn Championships — scheduled for 10 a.m. at Big Spring High School — with conference crowns and District 3 berths on the line.

Runners from Class A programs, such as the Trinity boys, are already eligible to compete at districts, but the new qualifying standards require Class 2A and Class 3A runners to punch their districts tickets through their performance in the conference championships. The Mid-Penn can advance the top seven Class 3A teams in both boys and girls races, plus 28 additional boys and 21 additional girls. In Class 2A, the top four boys and top four girls teams advance, plus 14 additional boys and 12 additional girls.

The district meet is scheduled for Oct. 30 at Big Spring.

Returning champions

Greencastle-Antrim’s Weber Long and Claire Paci conquered the conference championships last season, dominating their respective races and posting the day’s lowest times in a conference meet that featured separate races for the Class 3A field and the small-school (Class 2A/A) contingent.

Both Long, a senior Wake Forest commit, and Paci, a sophomore, look to cap their conference seasons with another pair of first-place finishes at Big Spring.

Cumberland Valley’s Jordan Tiday, who finished fourth in Class 3A last year, and Burd, who led Class A runners at Mid-Penns, could find themselves fighting for spots toward the front of the pack Saturday. Burd finished second at Gettysburg last Saturday (16:19.40) while Tiday took third (16:26.70) behind Susquehannock’s Matthew O’Brien (15:50.40).

Carlisle’s Vanessa Alder, who joined the Thundering Herd from North Carolina for her junior season this year, could challenge Paci for the girls crown. Paci had the edge when the two finished first and second at the 2.35-mile Enos Yeager Invitational, posting 14 minutes, 23 seconds to Alder’s 14:40. Boiling Springs’ Peyton Ellis, last year’s small-school champion, finished second in the Class 2A race on the Big Spring course at the Ben Bloser Invitational. The Bubblers, who went undefeated in their dual-meet season, finished second in Class 2A at Ben Bloser and first among Mid-Penn teams, coming in ahead of Bishop McDevitt, which ran to the 2A title last season.

Carlisle eyes team title

After finishing second among Class 3A boys teams at last year’s Mid-Penn Championships, the Thundering Herd aim to unseat defending champion State College in the top spot of the team standings. Carlisle kept its dual-meet streak intact en route to the Commonwealth Division title. The Herd boast a solid top four with seniors Ray Bondy and Briar Thompson, and juniors Kevin Shank and Andrew Diehl. Junior Colby Williams helped Carlisle clinch a 27-28 win over State College in the regular season. The depth and consistency are keys for Carlisle as it gears up for a postseason run.

Watch for Wildcats

Mechanicsburg also has its sights set on challenging for a team title and advancing to districts in both the boys and girls Class 3A fields. The Wildcat girls finished second to District 6’s State College, and first among District 3 teams, at last year’s conference meet, led by the then-junior trio of Hope McKenney (who finished seventh individually), Raihana Yameogo (11th) and Olivia Walter (13th), which returns to Big Spring with hunger and enthusiasm. Hershey finished third last year and edged the Wildcats 26-31 in a Sept. 7 dual meet.

On the boys’ side, Mechanicsburg’s Carter Paul finished 10th in Class 3A at last year’s Mid-Penn Championships as a sophomore and could help lead the Wildcats to a district berth, along with Cohen Manges, who finished 26th at Mid-Penns last year.

Other runners to watch

Boiling Springs’ Anna Chamberlin, a former field hockey player, joined the cross country ranks this season. Chamberlin helped Ellis pace the Bubblers to a section title and adds to their depth as they aim for a district berth. Northern's Allie Engle finished 10th in Class 3A at last year's Mid-Penn Championships while Cumberland Valley’s Kate Vonah finished 12th. The senior is joined by junior Chloe Warrell and freshman Greta Dwyer among CV’s top runners. Trinity freshman Lila Shore is also making her Mid-Penn Championships debut.

In the boys race, Red Land’s Matt Johnson finished 23th at Mid-Penns last year. East Pennsboro’s Elijah McKell was the top-placing Class 2A runner among underclassmen last year, finishing eighth. Boiling Springs junior Tommy Crum and Big Spring’s Blake Wenger and Trevor Richwine are also 2A runners to watch.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

