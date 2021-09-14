HS Cross Country: Mechanicsburg's Walter, Paul lead home tri-meet sweep

“I wanted to focus on running my race,” the senior said, “and smiling more. Every time there was somebody taking a picture, I was like, ‘Oh, this is fun. Just smile.’ And I just kept telling myself I was strong, so I could feel strong and mimic that later in the season.”

The trio of seniors surged to the front of the pack early in Tuesday’s race.

“My coach really wanted us to work this week on holding back a little bit in the first mile,” Walter said, “so we’d have more energy later in the race. It didn’t really work out super well for me. I get really excited at the beginning of races, so I went out a little hard.”

If Walter tore through the first mile too fast, Paul felt frustrated with his first-mile split in the boys’ race, about 25 seconds behind his goal of a 5:30 pace.

“I was a little mad at myself that I was so far off the first mile,” the junior said, “so I kind of took it out on the course.”

Qualifying for districts in cross country and track as a sophomore, Paul raced ahead of the pack and earned his second individual victory in as many weeks for the Wildcats (2-1, 2-1).