HS Cross Country: Cumberland Valley boys win at Gettysburg, division champs and a college commitment

Cumberland Valley led the local contingent of runners at Saturday’s Gettysburg Cross Country Invitational, taking the boys team title with five runners among the top 35 finishers.
Jordan Tiday, the Eagles’ low stick, finished third overall at 16:26.70, followed by Shane O’Connell (seventh, 16:33.00), Joseph Butler (15TH, 16:45.90), Andrew Hampton (23rd, 17:02.00) and Teodor Hellgren (35th, 17:19.90). ¬¬Cumberland Valley’s 80 team points placed them ahead of Chambersburg, which finished second with 85 points. Susquehannock’s Matthew O’Brien won the boys race at 15:50.40, and Trinity’s Jasper Burd posted the top individual finish among locals, claiming a silver medal at 16:19.40. East Pennsboro’s Elijah McKell also medaled, finishing 12th at 16:43.40. Trinity’s Connor Pushart (21st, 17:02.40) and Red Land’s Matt Johnson (22nd, 17:02.80) also took hom medals.
Cumberland Valley finished third in the girls team standings, paced by Kate Vonah’s 13th-place finish at 19:58.10. Trinity’s Lila Shore (14th, 20:01.20) and the Eagles’ Chloe Warrell (21st, 20:18.00) and Greta Dwyer (22nd, 20:21.50) also finished in the top 25. Chambersburg’s Camryn Kiser won the girls race at 18:23.20, and Dallastown finished as the top team with 69 points.
Carlisle keeps Commonwealth crown
A 27-28 win at State College Tuesday clinched another unbeaten dual-meet season for the Carlisle boys, who captured another Mid-Penn Commonwealth title. Chambersburg won the Commonwealth girls title while the Hershey boys and girls swept the Keystone Division. Colonial Division crowns went to the Greencastle-Antrim boys and Boiling Springs girls, and Trinity’s boys and girls teams finished the regular season as Capital Division champions.
The @thsshamrocks boys and girls cross country teams captured Mid Penn Capital Division titles today with victories over Middletown. pic.twitter.com/qdHN1f7uZg— 'Rocks Running (@RocksRunning1) October 5, 2021
McKenney commits to PSU
Mechanicsburg senior Hope McKenney announced her commitment to Penn State University Thursday in an Instagram post. McKenney finished 18th at last year’s district meet after a seventh-place finish in the Class 3A race at the Mid-Penn Championships. She went on to qualify for states in the 3,200-meter run during the spring track season and ran the 5,000-meter race at the NSAF national meet at Oregon’s Hayward Field in July.
This season, McKenney finished 14th in Class 3A at the PIAA Foundation Invitational in Hershey and 12th in the Paul Short Run at Lehigh.
Up next
The cross country postseason opens with the Mid-Penn Championships scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at Big Spring High School. Runners can only qualify for the Oct. 30 District 3 Championships through the conference meet.
