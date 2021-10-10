HS Cross Country: Cumberland Valley boys win at Gettysburg, division champs and a college commitment

Carlisle keeps Commonwealth crown

A 27-28 win at State College Tuesday clinched another unbeaten dual-meet season for the Carlisle boys, who captured another Mid-Penn Commonwealth title. Chambersburg won the Commonwealth girls title while the Hershey boys and girls swept the Keystone Division. Colonial Division crowns went to the Greencastle-Antrim boys and Boiling Springs girls, and Trinity’s boys and girls teams finished the regular season as Capital Division champions.

McKenney commits to PSU

Mechanicsburg senior Hope McKenney announced her commitment to Penn State University Thursday in an Instagram post. McKenney finished 18th at last year’s district meet after a seventh-place finish in the Class 3A race at the Mid-Penn Championships. She went on to qualify for states in the 3,200-meter run during the spring track season and ran the 5,000-meter race at the NSAF national meet at Oregon’s Hayward Field in July.

This season, McKenney finished 14th in Class 3A at the PIAA Foundation Invitational in Hershey and 12th in the Paul Short Run at Lehigh.

Up next