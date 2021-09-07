HS Cross Country: Cumberland County storylines for the 2021 season

With the cross country season underway, here are five notes to keep an eye on as the action unfolds.
Carlisle boys aim for district, state berths
The Carlisle boys were District Three’s top team at the Mid-Penn championships last year – finishing second overall to District Six’s State College – and the Thundering Herd has high hopes with an experienced lineup returning.
Despite losing Evan Peachey and Andrew Booths to graduation, Carlisle brings back the now-senior trio of Ray Bondy, Briar Thompson and Connor Morrow to complement juniors Kevin Shank and Andrew Diehl. The experience could help them in a push toward the top of the Mid-Penn’s Commonwealth Division and the Class 3A rankings.
On the girls side, the Thundering Herd added Vanessa Alder, a standout runner from North Carolina.
Mechanicsburg girls on the move
The Mechanicsburg girls mined Class 3A silver at districts last year after finishing fifth at the state championships the previous year. Four of the girls who competed at states two years ago – Hope McKenney, Olivia Walter, Raihana Yameogo and Faith Evans – are back again with another shot at the postseason and have a group of freshmen looking to gain experience along the way.
The Wildcat boys, led by junior Carter Paul, also have a mix of juniors and seniors looking to improve on last year’s sixth-place finish at Mid-Penns.
Peyton Ellis encore?
Boiling Springs’ Peyton Ellis ran to District Three Class 2A gold last season and finished ninth at states as a sophomore. Since then, she added a state track gold medal as a member of the Bubblers’ 4x800-meter relay team.
Shamrocks look to defend title
With a first-place finish in Class A at the Mid-Penn championships last year, Jasper Burd helped Trinity claim the team title. Burd returns to lead a group that includes Connor Pushart, Jack Staul, Owen Charles and Isaac Burd. The Shamrocks authored a strong start to their season Friday, winning the Diocesan title at York Catholic.
Changes to district qualifying
The District Three championships, scheduled for Oct. 30 at Big Spring, will have a new look to them this season. Runners in Class 3A and Class 2A must qualify for the meet through their conference championship meets and cannot qualify based on times posted earlier in the season. In Class 3A, the Mid-Penn can advance seven teams and 28 additional runners to districts. In Class 2A, four teams and 14 additional runners can qualify.
