HS Cross Country: Cumberland County storylines for the 2021 season

With the cross country season underway, here are five notes to keep an eye on as the action unfolds.

Carlisle boys aim for district, state berths

The Carlisle boys were District Three’s top team at the Mid-Penn championships last year – finishing second overall to District Six’s State College – and the Thundering Herd has high hopes with an experienced lineup returning.

Despite losing Evan Peachey and Andrew Booths to graduation, Carlisle brings back the now-senior trio of Ray Bondy, Briar Thompson and Connor Morrow to complement juniors Kevin Shank and Andrew Diehl. The experience could help them in a push toward the top of the Mid-Penn’s Commonwealth Division and the Class 3A rankings.

On the girls side, the Thundering Herd added Vanessa Alder, a standout runner from North Carolina.

Mechanicsburg girls on the move

The Mechanicsburg girls mined Class 3A silver at districts last year after finishing fifth at the state championships the previous year. Four of the girls who competed at states two years ago – Hope McKenney, Olivia Walter, Raihana Yameogo and Faith Evans – are back again with another shot at the postseason and have a group of freshmen looking to gain experience along the way.