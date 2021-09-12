HS Cross Country: Carlisle's Alder wins Spiked Shoe and other notes from the weekend

Carlisle’s Vanessa Alder charged to a win at Saturday’s Spiked Shoe Invitational at University Park. The junior finished first overall in the high school girls race at 18:39.4, pulling away from State College’s Marlee Kwasnica, who finished second at 19:07.3. The Thundering Herd finished fourth as a team in the girls standings with 122 points.

Carlisle finished second in the boys standings with 54 points with Ray Bondy (second overall, 15:52.8), Kevin Shank (fifth, 16:11.9), Andrew Diehl (seventh, 16:24.1) and Briar Thompson (15th, 17:05.7) all posting top-15 finishes. University High’s Larry Josh Edwards won the race at 15:04.7, and his team won the title with 24 points.

Ellis finishes second at LVC: Boiling Springs’ Peyton Ellis took second place in Saturday’s Dutchmen Invite at Lebanon Valley College, finishing at 19:31.70 behind Bishop McDevitt’s Katelyn Deitrick (19:31.70). Northern’s Allie Engle and Anslee Depasqua finished seventh (20:28.00) and eighth (20:36.30), respectively. In the boys’ race, won by Central Dauphin’s TJ Roden (15:48.7), Boiling Springs’ Tommy Crum and Connor Petula the local contingent, finishing 10th (17:04.70) and 11th (17:07.10), respectively.