HS Cross Country: Carlisle's Alder wins Spiked Shoe and other notes from the weekend
HS Cross Country: Carlisle's Alder wins Spiked Shoe and other notes from the weekend

Carlisle Cross Country 8

Vanessa Alder competes in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth dual meet against Central Dauphin Tuesday afternoon at Carlisle High School.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Carlisle’s Vanessa Alder charged to a win at Saturday’s Spiked Shoe Invitational at University Park. The junior finished first overall in the high school girls race at 18:39.4, pulling away from State College’s Marlee Kwasnica, who finished second at 19:07.3. The Thundering Herd finished fourth as a team in the girls standings with 122 points.

Carlisle finished second in the boys standings with 54 points with Ray Bondy (second overall, 15:52.8), Kevin Shank (fifth, 16:11.9), Andrew Diehl (seventh, 16:24.1) and Briar Thompson (15th, 17:05.7) all posting top-15 finishes. University High’s Larry Josh Edwards won the race at 15:04.7, and his team won the title with 24 points.

Ellis finishes second at LVC: Boiling Springs’ Peyton Ellis took second place in Saturday’s Dutchmen Invite at Lebanon Valley College, finishing at 19:31.70 behind Bishop McDevitt’s Katelyn Deitrick (19:31.70). Northern’s Allie Engle and Anslee Depasqua finished seventh (20:28.00) and eighth (20:36.30), respectively. In the boys’ race, won by Central Dauphin’s TJ Roden (15:48.7), Boiling Springs’ Tommy Crum and Connor Petula the local contingent, finishing 10th (17:04.70) and 11th (17:07.10), respectively.

CV competes at Kutztown: The Cumberland Valley boys and girls teams competed in the PennTrackXC meet at Kutztown. The Eagle boys finished seventh overall, led by Jordan Tiday’s 20th –place finish at 16:49.60. Cumberland Valley’s girls team finished eighth overall, paced by Greta Dwyer (33rd overall, 20:57.90) and Kate Vonah (34th, 20:58.90), who finished a second apart.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

