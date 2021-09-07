 Skip to main content
HS Cross Country: 10 local runners to watch this season
Ray Bondy, sr., Carlisle

One of the Thundering Herd’s returning seniors, Bondy is the elder statesman in a Carlisle group looking to make a deep postseason run.

Carlisle's Ray Bondy

Carlisle's Ray Bondy is one of the seniors anchoring the Thundering Herd this seaosn.

Jasper Burd, sr., Trinity

The Mid-Penn’s reigning Class A champion looks for more after a fifth-place finish at districts and a 28th-place finish at states last year.

Trinity's Jasper Burd

Trinity's Jasper Burd won the Mid-Penn's Class A title last year and helped the Shamrocks claim the team crown.

Peyton Ellis, jr., Boiling Springs

Ellis soared as a sophomore in Class 2A, winning Mid-Penn and District Three titles and finishing ninth at states.

Boiling Springs' Peyton Ellis

Boiling Springs' Peyton Ellis won the District Three Class 2A title last year.

Allie Engle, sr., Northern

Engle helped the Polar Bears capture a Capital Division title, finished 10th in Class 2A at the Mid-Penn championships and 27th at districts.

Northern's Allie Engle

Northern's Allie Engle led her team to a division title last season.

Hope McKenney, sr., Mechanicsburg

Finishing seventh in the Mid-Penn’s Class 3A championship race last year, McKenney finished 18th at districts and helped the Wildcats finish second as a team.

Mechanicsburg's Hope McKenney

Mechanicsburg's Hope McKenney helped Mechanicsburg run to the brink of a state-championship berth last fall.

Carter Paul, jr., Mechanicsburg

One of last year’s top sophomores, Paul finished 10th in Class 3A at the Mid-Penn championships and 22nd at districts.

Mechanicsburg's Carter Paul

Carter Paul is part of a Mechanicsburg core looking to make moves this season.

Trevor Richwine, sr., Big Spring

The Bulldog is back for his senior season after finishing 14th in Class 3A at the Mid-Penn championships and 38th at districts last year.

Big Spring's Trevor Richwine

Big Spring's Trevor Richwine finished 14th in Class 3A at Mid-Penns and qualified for districts last year.

Jordan Tiday, sr., Cumberland Valley

Tiday followed up a third-place finish at the Mid-Penn championships with a bronze medal at districts and a 13th-place finish at states.

Cumberland Valley's Jordan Tiday

Cumberland Valley's Jordan Tiday earned All-Sentinel Runner of the Year honors last season after finishing third at Mid-Penns and districts, and 13th at states.

Kate Vonah, jr., Cumberland Valley

The Eagles finished second in the Commonwealth Division last year behind Engle, who finished 10th at the league meet and 27th at districts with sub-20:00 times at each meet.

Cumberland Valley's Kate Vonah

Kate Vonah helped CUmberland Valley finish second in the Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division last season and finished 27th at districts.

Olivia Walter, sr., Mechanicsburg

Another key returning runner for the Wildcats, Walter finished 14th at the Mid-Penn championships and 22nd at districts.

Mechanicsburg's Olivia Walter

Mechanicsburg's Olivia Walter is a key contributor atop the Wildcats lineup.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

