HS Cross Country: 10 local runners to watch this season

Ray Bondy, sr., Carlisle
One of the Thundering Herd’s returning seniors, Bondy is the elder statesman in a Carlisle group looking to make a deep postseason run.
Jasper Burd, sr., Trinity
The Mid-Penn’s reigning Class A champion looks for more after a fifth-place finish at districts and a 28th-place finish at states last year.
Peyton Ellis, jr., Boiling Springs
Ellis soared as a sophomore in Class 2A, winning Mid-Penn and District Three titles and finishing ninth at states.
Allie Engle, sr., Northern
Engle helped the Polar Bears capture a Capital Division title, finished 10th in Class 2A at the Mid-Penn championships and 27th at districts.
Hope McKenney, sr., Mechanicsburg
Finishing seventh in the Mid-Penn’s Class 3A championship race last year, McKenney finished 18th at districts and helped the Wildcats finish second as a team.
Carter Paul, jr., Mechanicsburg
One of last year’s top sophomores, Paul finished 10th in Class 3A at the Mid-Penn championships and 22nd at districts.
Trevor Richwine, sr., Big Spring
The Bulldog is back for his senior season after finishing 14th in Class 3A at the Mid-Penn championships and 38th at districts last year.
Jordan Tiday, sr., Cumberland Valley
Tiday followed up a third-place finish at the Mid-Penn championships with a bronze medal at districts and a 13th-place finish at states.
Kate Vonah, jr., Cumberland Valley
The Eagles finished second in the Commonwealth Division last year behind Engle, who finished 10th at the league meet and 27th at districts with sub-20:00 times at each meet.
Olivia Walter, sr., Mechanicsburg
Another key returning runner for the Wildcats, Walter finished 14th at the Mid-Penn championships and 22nd at districts.
