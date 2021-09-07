HS Cross Country: 10 local runners to watch this season

Trevor Richwine, sr., Big Spring

The Bulldog is back for his senior season after finishing 14th in Class 3A at the Mid-Penn championships and 38th at districts last year.

Jordan Tiday, sr., Cumberland Valley

Tiday followed up a third-place finish at the Mid-Penn championships with a bronze medal at districts and a 13th-place finish at states.

Kate Vonah, jr., Cumberland Valley

The Eagles finished second in the Commonwealth Division last year behind Engle, who finished 10th at the league meet and 27th at districts with sub-20:00 times at each meet.

Olivia Walter, sr., Mechanicsburg

Another key returning runner for the Wildcats, Walter finished 14th at the Mid-Penn championships and 22nd at districts.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

