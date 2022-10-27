District 3 Cross Country: A look at local storylines for the district meet at Big Spring

The high school cross country postseason continues with the District 3 Championships scheduled for Saturday at Big Spring High School. The six races — a boys race and a girls race in each of the three classifications — feature the region’s top runners who look to earn medals, qualify for states and give their respective schools an edge in the team competition.

Here are some storylines to follow when the meet begins at 10 a.m.

Who goes to states?

In Class A boys and girls races, the top two teams and 10 additional runners qualify for the state meet scheduled for Nov. 6 at Hershey’s Parkview Course. The top three teams and 15 additional runners in the Class 2A races advance to states. The state field in Class 3A welcomes the top four girls teams and top five boys teams, plus 20 additional girls and 25 additional boys.

The top team in each class receives a trophy, and district medals belong to the top 10 finishers for each of the Class A races as well as the top 20 individuals in Class 2A and Class 3A races.

What’s next for CV?

After running unbeaten through the regular season, earning the Mid-Penn Commonwealth title and the overall conference crown, the Cumberland Valley boys look to take the next step as a group. The five scorers at the Oct. 15 Mid-Penn meet – Andrew Hampton, Jordan Tiday, Joseph Butler, Shane O’Connell and Dominic Devlin – finished in the top 107 last year for an Eagles team that finished eighth in Class 3A.

Hempfield, led by individual champion Aidan Hodge, won the District 3 Class 3A title last year without a senior in its top five.

Other local teams that could make a push for a state-qualifying spot include the Trinity boys, who moved up to Class 2A after winning last year’s Class A title, and the Boiling Springs boys and girls, who both finished first among 2A schools at the Mid-Penn meet.

Shore’s sophomore surge

After finishing third in the Class 2A girls race as a freshman, and finishing her season with a state medal, Trinity’s Lila Shore brings experience back to the course. The Shamrock sophomore authored a sixth-place run at the Mid-Penn Championships, posting the best time (19:38.06) among Class 2A girls.

The two runners who finished ahead of Shore at last year’s district meet – Oley Valley’s Ava Lottig and Bishop McDevitt’s Katelyn Deitrick – both graduated in the spring, opening the door for a new champion.

Flying freshmen in Class 3A

Shore isn’t the only underclassman with a chance to shine on the district stage. The local entries in the Class 3A field feature a slew of freshmen, including Cumberland Valley’s Kennedy Lauer and Selina Xu, Carlisle’s Ana Bondy and Mechanicsburg’s Jocelyn Saultz, who all finished in the top 20 at the Mid-Penn Championships. Similar performances Saturday could place them in the state-qualifying field.

More chances to medal

A pair of local runners just missed the medal cut at last year’s District 3 Championships. Big Spring’s Blake Wenger finished 21st in the Class 2A race, and Mechanicsburg’s Carter Paul finished 21st in Class 3A.

At Mid-Penns, Wenger finished fourth among the 2A boys, behind Boiling Springs’ Tommy Crum, East Pennsboro’s Andrew Namatka and Trinity’s Isaac Burd. Paul finished 14th overall. His teammate, Cohen Manges, finished first among local entries at the conference meet with a fifth-place finish in the boys race.