Cross Country Notes: Highlights from opening weekend

Trinity’s Jasper Burd broke the tape at 17:33 to win the Diocesan Invitational Friday at York Catholic. Behind Burd, Connor Pushart finished third (18:14), Isaac Burd took fifth (18:27), Owen Charles finished 10th (118:34) and James Redmond took 14th (19:11) to clinch the team title for the Shamrocks, who finished with 33 points to come in under second-place York Catholic (51 points).

The Shamrock girls, paced by Lila Shore’s second-place finish (20:55), took second place as a team with 56 points, finishing behind Berks Catholic (43 points).

Alder finishes second at Enos Yeager: Carlisle junior Vanessa Alder competed in her first race with the Thundering Herd Friday after transferring from North Carolina. Alder finished second overall in the girls race at Chambersbur’s Enos Yeager Invitational at 14:50 behind Chambersburg sophomore Claire Paci (14:23).

The Carlisle trio of Ray Bondy (12:33), Kevin Shank (12:39) and Anrew Diehl (12:48) finished second through fourth in the boys race behind Greencastle-Antrim's Weber Long (12:18).

Camp Hill boys lead small schools: The Camp Hill boys finished first in Class A at the Big Valley Invitational at Mifflin County. Junior Cole Jones finished second in the division at 18:33.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

