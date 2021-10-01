Cross Country: Mechanicsburg girls finish 2nd at Paul Short Invitational

The Mechanicsburg girls finished second as a team in the Brown race at Friday’s Paul Short Invitational at Lehigh University.

Olivia Walter paced the Wildcats with a third-place finish at 18:03.3, trailing only Blue Mountain’s Olivia Haas (17:34.8) and Owen J. Roberts’ Claire Zubey (18:03.3).

Hope McKenney (12th, 18:40.1) and Raihana Yameogo (20th, 19:05.4) also gave Mechanicsburg’ top-20 finishes while Faith Evans (71st, 20:08.9) and Leah Snyder (76TH, 20:10.9) rounded out the scoring. Factoring in the runners who did not score team points, the Wildcats finished with 177 total points, second to Mount Saint Joseph’s total of 172.

Mechanicsburg also finished 10th in the boys Brown 5K. Carter Paul led the charge with a 21st-place finish at 15:51.8. The junior was eighth among non-seniors. Cohen Manges (27th, 16:06.0), Jordan Weidman (79th, 16:57.1), Spencer Nolan (100th, 17:10.8) and Luke Wertz (102nd, 17:11.6) also scored for Mechanicsburg, which finished with 318 team points. Hempfield junior Aidan Hodge won the race at 15:16.8, leading the Black Knights to the team title at 123 points.