Cross Country: Local runners fight through crowded course, draw from cheering crowd at Carlisle Invitational

Medalists in the Champion Girls race included Trinity’s Lila Shore (ninth, 20:09.4) and Northern’s Allie Engle (18th, 20:36.0).

“There was a lot of motivation,” Shank said, “having all those people. You kind of start out really, really fast. But there’s also a problem with that many people because going around turns gets really slow.”

Shank fought through the crowded field through the first two miles, navigating the course’s hairpin turns and intersecting streams of water. By the end of the second mile, the pack thinned out. Larry Josh Edwards, from Univrsity High in Morgantown, West Virginia, pulled away for the win at 15:11.4. With his limbs leaking energy, Shank drew from the roar of the crowd lining up along the green and white pennants marking the course’s boundaries.

“With all these people cheering you on constantly,” Shank said, “I wanted my form to look good. I wanted to look fast and strong. It definitely helped me go a little bit faster.”

While Shank crossed the finish line, swaying and stumbling, Bondy had built some separation from a pack just behind him. He turned his head to check his positioning as he barreled down the slight hill leading to the finish line.