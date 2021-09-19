Cross Country: Local notes from the Ben Bloser Bulldog Invitational

The Trinity boys captured the Class A team title in Saturday’s Ben Bloser Bulldog Invitational at Big Spring. The Shamrocks compiled a low total of 34 points and took six of the top 12 individual places.
Senior Jasper Burd led the charge of Trinity runners with second-place individual finish at 17:22.0, followed by Connor Pushart (fifth, 17:58.1), Isaac Burd (sixth, 18:10.2) and the triumvirate of James Redmond (18:44.8), Owen Charles (18:52.7) and Jack Staul (19:05.6) taking 10th through 12th place. The Shamrocks’ Lucas Puig (24th, 19:37.5) also earned a medal, as did Camp Hill’s Cole Jones (16th, 19:18.7) and Nick Smeal (29th, 20:05.6).
In the Class A girls race, three Camp Hill runners medaled, as Hannah Goodyear finished 18th overall (25:11.2), Madigan Lesko finished 22nd (25:21.4) and Cleo Yatsko finished 29th (25:58.0).
East Pennsboro’s Elijah Mckell led the local runners in the Class 2A boys race with a ninth-place finish at 17:05.7. His teammate, Andrew Namatka finished 19th at 17:28.2. Other medals went to Boiling Springs’ Tommy Crum (11th, 17:06.5) and Connor Petula (18:03.0), and Big Spring’s Blake Wenger (18th, 17:25.9) and Trevor Richwine (22nd, 17:36.2).
Boiling Springs’ Peyton Ellis finished second in the Class 2A girls race (20:25.9) to Conrad Weiser’s Sydney Werner (20:03.2), leading a trio of Bubblers in the top 11 that included Anna Chamberlin (seventh, 21:11.6) and Haylee Erme (11th, 21:32). Boiling Springs finished second as a team with 88 points. Other medalists included Trinity’s Lila Shore (third, 20:31.6), Alina Torchia (22nd, 22:37.1) and Lindsey Haser (26th, 22:45.6) and Big Spring’s Izzy Walley (29th, 23:00.2).
