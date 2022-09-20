Cross Country: Greencastle-Antrim boys, Boiling Spring girls earn wins at Big Spring

Greencastle-Antrim ran away with the boys race while Boiling Springs won the girls race Tuesday in a four-team cross country meet at Big Spring.

Blue Devil aces Hayden Parks and Claire Paci each won their respective individual races handily. One of the top cross-country runners in the state, the sophomore Paci took an early lead in the girls race and extended the lead to over a minute before Bubbler Haylee Erme crossed the line at 21:29. Blue Devil Katherine Board came in third just prior to Bulldog Mikaela Ward crossing the line.

“This is only my second year running, so I am still learning to run and to race,” Erme said. “We have a very large team this year with a lot of younger boys so there is some good competition. We lost a big part with Anna Chamberlain graduating, so we are still in that learning stage to be leaders. I just tried to keep Claire in my sights and just run my race.”

Wearing an “I hate running” T-shirt before and after the race, Ward was very composed afterward. “We have a real good squad,” she said, “and we’re trying to build it back up. You have to love running, but it is not for everyone.”

After Shalom Christian’s Maya Lehman finished fifth, Izza Wally of the Bulldogs passed several runners in the final 200 yards to grab sixth place.

Boiling Springs rounded out the top 10 with finishers in seventh, eighth and ninth place, helping the Bubblers earn the low team score. Finishers were Amanda Delevan, Julia Steel and Sydney Sutton.

In the boys race, junior Parks is picking up right where Ben Weber finished last year at the top of the Blue Devil lineup. He finished at 16:42, nearly 13 seconds faster than Bubbler Tommy Crum.

“I thought we ran well today,” new Boiling Springs head coach John Oszustowicz said. “Tommy and Haylee did well, and as a team. I thought we did well.”

The Blue Devils took the next four places, beating out Bulldog Blake Wenger for seventh place. The boy’s race was a bit closer after the first seven finishers.

“Being realistic, we knew that Greencastle was going to win this meet, based on their times and talent level,” said Bulldog coach Bob Jumper. “We hoped we could sneak a kid in there, but Blake finished about where we thought he would. He ran well and we had several other good performances today. We are set to run Saturday (in the Carlisle Invitational). Our girls run well in a pack, but we need to move that pack up about 30-60 seconds and see how we do.”