Cross Country: Cumberland Valley boys complete unbeaten dual-meet season, end host Carlisle's win streak

A cold autumn rain fell on the Carlisle High School campus in the warm-up period before Tuesday’s pivotal Mid-Penn Commonwealth cross country tri-meet on the Travis Trail course.

The sudden, stinging precipitation neither distracted nor cooled off the unbeaten Cumberland Valley boys team.

Paced by Joseph Butler’s third-place finish at 16 minutes, 55 seconds, the Eagles went 2-0 against Mifflin County (17-45) and host Carlisle (25-32), clinching the Commonwealth crown and halting the Thundering Herd’s dual-meet winning streak at 50.

“I couldn’t even get them to put their jackets on,” Cumberland Valley head coach Skip Springman said. “Their focus was there. They didn’t need to put a jacket on. They were thinking about racing. That’s all they cared about. (The rain) didn’t change anything.”

Cumberland Valley (7-0) placed five runners in the top eight. Behind Butler, Jordan Tiday finished fourth at 16:57, followed by Andrew Hampton at 17:00. After Conrad Coffey put Mifflin County (1-5) on the board at 17:16, the Eagles’ Shane O’Conner and Dominic Devlin capped the team’s scoring at 17:17 and 17:26, respectively.

“We really wanted this,” Hampton said. “It’s been a while since we had an undefeated dual-meet season. We were just super committed. There was a lot of communication throughout, saying when to pick it up and when to cool down.”

The five Eagles who scored all finished within a 31-second span.

“They don’t think about running as individuals here,” Springman said. “They know they need each other. They know they need to run as a pack, and that’s what they’ve been doing for the last couple years. The pack is just getting faster and faster.”

Carlisle’s Kevin Shank finished ahead of the pack, pulling away to take first place at 16:29 in a one-two punch with Andrew Diehl, who took second at 16:40. It helped the Thundering Herd (6-1) defeat the Huskies 19-42.

“Kevin has done the most work consistently over the last three years,” Carlisle head coach Ed Boardman said, “so he’s now being rewarded for the work he’s been putting in.”

Carlisle had suffered its last dual-meet defeat on Sept. 28, 2015, against Chambersburg in a meet at Central Dauphin East.

“Ed puts together a good program, year in and year out,” Springman said, “and it’s always fun to come race them.”

With their dual-meet schedule complete, the Eagles plan to carry the momentum into the Oct. 8 Gettysburg Invitational, followed by the Mid-Penn Championships at Big Spring Oct. 15.

“This definitely boosts our confidence moving forward,” Butler said. “I’m really excited for the postseason, and I can’t wait to see what we do.”

Bondy wins girls race

Cumberland Valley also picked up a pair of team wins in the girls race with Selina Xu (second, 20:02), Chloe Warrell (third, 20:39) Kennedy Lauer (fifth, 20:55), Meryn Boardman (seventh, 21:06) and Ellie Heilman (eighth, 21:27) scoring points. The Eagles defeated Carlisle 20-41 and Mifflin County 20-39.

Carlisle’s Ana Bondy earned the individual win at 19:53.

“On Saturday, during the invitational, I sprinted through the last 800 (meters) because I had to move up places,” she said. “In this race, I had one person that I wanted to beat. I realized I only had the equivalent of about two laps on left track, and I really wanted to break 20 (minutes) today. That was my main goal.”

The Huskies edged the Thundering Herd in the team competition with a dual-meet score of 26-29.