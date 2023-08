Saturday, Aug. 26

Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, West Shore Christian in Warrior Twilight Tune-Up at Warwick, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 29

East Pennsboro in The Run for Chocolate at Hershey, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 31

Berks Catholic, Bishop McDevitt, Delone Catholic, Lancaster Catholic, Trinity in Diocesan Invitational at York Catholic, 4:45 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 1

West Shore Christian in Spartan Kick-Off Invitational at York Tech, 4 p.m.

Big Spring, Carlisle in Tim Cook Memorial Invitational at Chambersburg, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 2

East Pennsboro in Big Valley Invitational at Indian Valley, 9 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 5

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Central Dauphin at Carlisle, 4:30 p.m.

Chambersburg, State College at Cumberland Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Hershey at Mechanicsburg, 4:30 p.m.

Red Land, Lower Dauphin at Palmyra, 4:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

West Perry, Greencastle-Antrim at Waynesboro, 4 p.m.

Gettysburg, James Buchanan at Big Spring, 4:30 p.m.

Boiling Springs at Shippensburg, 4:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Trinity at East Pennsboro, 4:30 p.m.

Middletown, Milton Hershey at Northern, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 8

Carlisle in Spiked Shoe Invitational at Penn State University, 11:30 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9

Big Spring, Cumberland Valley, Red Land in PennTrackXC Invitational at The Farm Course, Kutztown University, 9 a.m.

Mechanicsburg in Centaur Invitational at Center Valley, 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept 12

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle at State College, 4:30 p.m.

CD East, Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Lower Dauphin at Cedar Cliff, 4:30 p.m.

Red Land, Susquehanna Township at Hershey, 4:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Waynesboro at Big Spring, 4:30 p.m.

West Perry at Boiling Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Shippensburg, Greencastle-Antrim at Gettysburg, 4:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Camp Hill, Trinity at Milton Hershey, 4:30 p.m.

Bishop McDevitt, Middletown at East Pennsboro, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Boiling Springs, Camp Hill, East Pennsboro, Red Land, Shippensburg, Trinity in Ben Bloser Bulldog Invitational at Big Spring, 9 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 19

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle, Chambersburg at CD East, 3:45 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff, Palmyra at Hershey, 4:30 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at Red Land, 4:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Gettysburg at West Perry, 4:15 p.m.

Big Spring, Greencastle-Antrim at Boiling Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Camp Hill at Bishop McDevitt, 4:30 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Milton Hershey, 4:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Susquenita at Shippensburg, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 20

Nonleague

Northern, Red Land at Bishop McDevitt, 4:15 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Camp Hill, Mechanicsburg in PIAA Foundation Invitational at Parkview Course, Hershey, 9 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 26

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle, Cumberland Valley at Mifflin County, 4:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Red Land at Cedar Cliff, 4:30 p.m.

Palmyra, Susquehanna Township at Mechanicsburg, 4:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Boiling Springs at James Buchanan, 4 p.m.

Shippensburg at Waynesboro, 4 p.m.

West Perry at Big Spring, 4:30 p.m.

Trinity, Bishop McDevitt at Northern, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Big Spring, Boiling Springs, Cumberland Valley, East Pennsboro, Red Land, Trinity in Carlisle Invitational, 8 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff at Susquehanna Township, 4:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Boiling Springs, Gettysburg at Waynesboro, 4 p.m.

Big Spring at Shippensburg, 4:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Camp Hill, Northern at East Pennsboro, 4:30 p.m.

Middletown at Trinity, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Camp Hill, Cumberland Valley, East Pennsboro, Mechanicsburg, Red Land in Gettysburg Invitational, 9 a.m.

Carlisle in William Tennet Invitational, 1:05 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Mid-Penn Colonial

Shippensburg, James Buchanan at West Perry, 4:15 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Mid-Penn Championships at Big Spring, 10 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

District 3 Championships at Big Spring, 10 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4

PIAA Championships at Parkview Course, Hershey, 11 a.m.

Close Photos: 2022 Mid-Penn Cross Country Championships Check out scenes from the Mid-Penn girls and boys championship races at Saturday's Mid-Penn meet.