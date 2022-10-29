Carlisle's Shank relaxes, then surges, in final District 3 cross country meet

The District 3 Cross Country Championships had not been kind to Carlisle’s Kevin Shank. The Thundering Herd senior had missed the medal stand and failed to qualify for the state meet in each of his first three seasons, finishing 57th in the Class 3A field as a freshman, 26th as a sophomore and 31st as a junior.

After slogging through the Oct. 15 Mid-Penn Championships on the same Big Spring course, Shank wanted to adjust the approach in his mind than the one on the trail before charging into his final district meet.

“I was not nervous for this race at all,” he said. “It’s one of the only races that I’ve ever just been OK with it coming in. I took few really easy days before it and really just tried to smile a lot and stay in a positive mood.”

The positive mood yielded positive results. Shank finished sixth in Saturday’s Class 3A race at 15 minutes, 50.2 seconds, the top time among local boys who earned 10 individual medals and advanced 12 individual runners to the state championships.

“I went out feeling more relaxed,” Shank said. “It ended up being a faster first mile, but I was just a lot more relaxed. I felt really loose today. I did a lot to prepare for this. I just felt so light on my feet.”

Shank’s preparation included “happy, crazy and energetic music” throughout the week. Despite sliding well behind the leaders by the end of the first mile, Shank was pleased with the split and felt like the relaxed start gave him more fuel for the end of the race won by Susquehannock’s Matthew O’Brien in 15:22.1. Shank surged to as high as fourth place before settling into sixth in the home stretch.

“I’m just really happy, elated, that I made my first-ever cross country states,” he said. “We’ve had this quote-unquote Carlisle curse in the past few years where the team hasn’t done well as a whole at districts.”

Eagles fly to 4th place

Cumberland Valley soared to a fourth-place finish in the Class 3A team standings with 167 points, 28 off the pace set by champion Hempfield.

“This group is amazing,” said Cumberland Valley senior Joseph Butler, who led the Eagles with an eighth-place finish at 15:55.9. “Our coach is great. Our chemistry makes us push each other so hard and motivate each other throughout the whole process.”

Behind Butler, Andrew Hampton finished 13th (16:04.3), Jordan Tiday 17th (18:08.1), Dominic Devlin 66gh (17:06.3) and Shane O’Connell 82nd (17:18.4) to round out the CV scoring.

Crum mines 2A silver

The top place finish among local individual boys Saturday belonged to Boiling Springs’ Tommy Crum, who struck silver in the Class 2A race at 16:07.1, second only to Lampeter-Strasburg’s Colin Whitaker, who claimed the crown at 15:40.5.

"It was kind of my goal to always see him,” Crum said. “I didn't want him to get too far away from me, but he was really good. He killed it, man."

While Whitaker pulled away from the field, Crum kept his focus forward instead of minding the runners at his heels.

"I just kind of stopped looking back at them,” he said. “I didn't want to know where they were. I didn't want to psych myself out or anything."

Crum had finished 12th at the district meet as a junior.

"It was incredible,” he said of Saturday’s run. “Last year, I never thought I would have been doing this this year for sure."

Jones to states

Camp Hill senior Cole Jones became the first of the local boys to punch a ticket to the state meet, finishing ninth overall in Class A at 17:48.5 after Annville-Cleona sophomore Landon Hostetter claimed the title at 16:38.3. A soccer player who went out for track as a sophomore to work on his speed and conditioning, Jones was steered to a full-time cross country season at the beginning of the fall

"My soccer coach cut me because he wanted me to run cross country,” Jones said. “I think this is a good way of showing him he made the right decision. That was really my motivation coming into the final stretch."

Other medalists

Joining Shank, Butler, Hampton and Tiday on the Class 3A medal stand were Mechanicsburg’s Cohen Manges (11th, 16:01.6) and Carlisle’s Andrew Diehl (19th, 16:10.6). In Class 2A, East Pennsboro’s Andrew Namatka (10th, 16:48.2) and Trinity’s Isaac Burd (14th, 16:52.8) also medaled. Big Spring’s Blake Wenger joined the medalists with a state-meet berth through a 21st-place finish in Class 2A (17:16.4). The Bulldog junior wore a Phillie Phanatic headband, deciding to accessorize after the Philadelphia Phillies’ come-from-behind win in Game 1 of the World Series at Houston Friday. Mechanicsburg’s Carter Paul also qualified for the Class 3A state meet, finishing 41st Saturday at 16:38.7.

Kutztown (Class A) and Wyomissing (Class 2A) also won team titles.