Carlisle Invitational: Shank soars on home cross country course, CV claims top-5 team honors

Carlisle senior Kevin Shank bolted down the final 100-yard stretch of the Travis Trail course in the final race of Saturday’s 29th annual Carlisle Invitational. Butler’s Drew Griffith had pulled ahead of the field to win the boys challenge race at 14 minutes, 49.3 seconds, but Shank closed in on Susquehannock’s Matthew O’Brien in a heated race for second place.

“I wanted to beat him so bad,” Shank said. “We kind of have this friendly rivalry going on where we’re trying to beat each other. He kind of motivated me to sprint, and I was trying so hard to catch him, but he had me.”

O’Brien held on for second place at 15:24.8, but Shank’s third-place time of 15:27.3 clocked in as the top local time at Saturday’s meet, which featured runners from more than 80 schools across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Virginia and West Virginia.

Local runners attacking the fast course’s 5,000 meters drew from new strategies and formidable competition to produce personal-best times and valuable racing experiences.

“I was feeling tired,” Shank said, “but I have this new strategy where every time I’m feeling tired, I put a big smile on my face, and it tricks my mind into thinking I’m happy and having a good time. Every single time I smile wide, it helps.”

The new wrinkle helped Shank sift through the crowded start and work his way up to 11th place by the end of the first mile.

The familiarity with his home course helped him pick off runners the rest of the way.

“Around a lot of the turns is where I would pass people,” he said. “They would slow down and try to take it too sharp. I would start wider and go into it really tight. That’s where I passed almost everybody that I passed.”

Shank had aimed to beat 15:45, the best time his former teammate and then-senior Ray Bondy posted on the Carlisle course during the 2021 season. A fast start and the competitive finish helped him get there.

Shank’s classmate, Andrew Diehl, also had a time in mind when he closed in on the finish line Saturday. He wanted to break the 16-minute barrier.

“I saw the clock,” he said, “and I saw 15:50s, so I was like, ‘OK, this is it.’ I tried kicking into another gear, but everyone else had the same idea, too.”

Diehl, settled for 16:02.3, good enough for 18th place, a top-20 trophy and a personal record.

“I’m definitely not disappointed,” he said, pointing toward Tuesday’s home dual meet with Cumberland Valley as another shot at 16.

Butler, Xu pace CV

Cumberland Valley claimed fourth place as a team in the boys challenge and fifth place in the girls challenge race. Joseph Butler set the tone for the Eagles’ scoring in the boys race finishing 13th at 15:58.5 and pumping his fists after crossing the finish line.

“I got a big PR,” said Butler, who splashed water on teammates Jordan Tiday (24th, 16:10.5) and Andrew Hampton (33rd, 16:26.1) after their respective finishes, “and I stayed focused the entire race, which I’ve struggled with, but I thought I did a good job with that today.”

Selina Xu charged to 21st place in the girls race to lead the Eagles, dropping almost two minutes from her previous personal best (21:26.0) to finish at 19:36.1 in a race won by Greencastle-Antrim’s Claire Paci (17:54.3).

“It felt really fast,” she said, “especially going up that last hill. I just wanted to keep pushing.”

Underclasmen improve

Trinity’s Lila Shore and East Pennsboro’s Andrew Namatka posted top-10 finishes in the champion races. The sophomore Shore finished seventh in the girls race (19:38.2), won by Frederick, Maryland’s Caroline Gregory (18:33.2), after taking 20th place as a freshman.

“I didn’t do as well as I would have liked to, but I think it was still a pretty solid race,” Shore said. “I was excited I could be here with my teammates because a lot of them PRed. It was definitely a good experience to get back out in a very big race.”

After Boiling Springs’ Tommy Crum won the boys champion race, Namatka, a junior, surged into third place at 16:44.4.

“I had a lot of energy at the end,” said Namatka, who finished 11th in the 2021 race at 17:12.60. “I didn’t really have a good start, which might’ve helped. I probably could have used that energy somewhere else on the course.”

Burd, Wenger battle

Just behind Namatka in the champion boys race, Trinity sophomore Isaac Burd and Big Spring junior Blake Wenger channeled their energy into a bout for sixth place. Burd got the edge in 17:03.4 while Wenger finished seventh (17:04.7).

“Isaac and I were back and forth the entire race,” Wenger said. “He got me last weekend at Ben Bloser. It’s really cool to battle it out with a guy that’s like the same speed as you and just duking it out in these races. I’m definitely excited to race him again in the postseason.”