Carlisle cross country sweeps Central Dauphin in season's first dual meet

“Briar is an 800-meter guy,” Bondy said. “That’s his kind of race. Diehl, he’s a mile guy. I want to be running longer, and Kevin is like a trail runner. We all have different stuff that we’re coming with. Certain workouts are more catered to certain people. For tempos, Kevin and I will be out front. With interval workouts on the track, Diehl will be out front. It’s just good to have guys you know are right there with you.”

Diehl led the chase pack for Carlisle Tuesday.

“We went out hard for the first mile,” he said. “We wanted to see how fast we could go, pretty much. Then we just cruised at, like, a seven-minute pace for the second mile. Then our coach told us to go all-out for the last 1.1 miles.”

While they turned it up, Roden closed in on the victory on a course he remembered well from a previous encounter.

“I sort of have a little PTSD from my freshman year at the meet of champions, he said. “It was really hot that day, and I didn’t run the best. I never really liked how open it is because the heat will get to you, but I still like how flat some of it is and that you can use the rolling hills to get some speed.”

The speed from the rolling hills worked for him Tuesday.