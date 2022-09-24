Boiling Springs' Tommy Crum continues cross country success with Carlisle Invitational win

Tommy Crum’s cross country season has been full of surprises.

The Boiling Springs senior posted a personal-best time of 16 minutes, 9 seconds in the Sept. 10 LVC Dutchmen Invite. He finished second individually in a Mid-Penn Colonial meet Tuesday at Big Spring that featured two-time defending district champion Greencastle-Antrim.

Saturday, when Crum rounded the final turn and charged down the final hill at Travis Trail during the Carlisle Invitational, he could hear the crowd, but he couldn’t hear the footsteps behind him as he pulled away from the pack to win the small-school boys champion race in 16:26.4.

“My goal for this was just to get top-five,” Crum said. “I wanted to go sub-16 (minutes). I didn’t get that, but I’m alright. I’m happy with how I ran.”

Crum’s first-place finish, almost 10 seconds ahead of runner-up Chase Ebeling of Bellefonte (16:36.0) highlighted the local performances at the 29th annual Carlisle Invitational, which drew in runners from more than 80 schools across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia.

“I definitely wasn’t planning on getting first,” Crum said, “but it was definitely good for me. That’s a huge confidence boost right there.”

Crum had covered Travis Trail’s 5,000 meters just once before, finishing 222nd (19:27.40) in the champion race as a freshman. A fast start gave him an edge Saturday.

“My plan was to go out fast, get ahead of the pack and not fall in,” he said. “I wanted to stay with the lead guys.”

Crum finished 19th at the Mid-Penn Championships as a junior and 12th in the Class 2A field at the 2021 District 3 meet. His third-place finish at LVC helped him find another gear.

“I didn’t know what I was capable of until I ran at LVC and got a 16:09,” Crum said. “I was like, ‘alright, I’ve really got to focus’ because that’s a good time. And so I’ve been really focused.”

The focus has helped Crum steer the Bubblers to a 4-1 dual meet record under head coach John Oszustowicz, who took over the Boiling Springs program in August, and his staff.

“The coaches are incredible,” Crum said. “They’re great guys. And on our team, we push each other. We usually run workouts as a group, so we’re always telling our top five to get up here. We’re always pushing each other, every step of the way.”

As a team, the Bubblers finished sixth Saturday. Connor Petula finished 23rd (17:35.5), Owen Purdy and Connor Couch finished 59th (18:24.1) and 62nd (18:26.7), and Baxter Purdy rounded out the scoring in 86th (19:03.1).

As Crum charged through the third mile, he could start to feel the separation.

“Going on that loop the second time,” he said, “My mindset was, ‘You’re going with whoever wants to go with you. You’re not letting anyone pass you or anything.’ I just kept going.”

Four days earlier, Crum had challenged Greencastle ace Hayden Parks, staying within 13 seconds of him in the meet at Big Spring. The race gave Crum confidence heading into Saturday.

“On our schedule, it didn’t say that Greencastle was going to be there,” he said,” so that was a surprise, but it was definitely good. I got a grip on what it feels like to run with the big dogs. Greencastle, they’re a powerhouse.”

Crum’s confidence grew Saturday as he pulled away from the pack and into the home stretch of the race, heading toward the second half of his senior season that continues to see its ceiling rise.

“That last stretch is like, ‘Man, you’ve just got to go,’” Crum said of Saturday’s race. “I didn’t know where (Ebeling) was, but I didn’t really care. I wasn’t going to let anyone pass me.”