Boiling Springs' Crum, Mechanicsburg's Manges, Cumberland Valley's Tiday medal at state cross country meet

HERSHEY – If there was a common thread pulling local runners toward the finish line at Hersheypark’s Parkview Course during Saturday’s PIAA Cross Country Championships, it was the desire to finish strong, to push through the unseasonable warmth and the ultra-competitive field and author an exclamation point to the season.

Mechanicsburg’s Cohen Manges, Cumberland Valley’s Jordan Tiday and Boiling Springs’ Tommy Crum led the local boys pack in Saturday’s races, earning individual top 25 medals in the process. Manges and Tiday finished 17th and 23rd in the Class 3A race while Crum mined a medal in Class 2A with a 12th-place finish.

“It was my last race,” Crum said of his sprint to the Class 2A finish line. “I knew I was around 13th or 14th, so I knew I had to move a little bit if I wanted to get top 10, and that was my goal for today. But I’m very happy with what I ran. I know this is the hardest I’ve ever run because I’ve never ever felt like this after a race before.”

Crum crossed the line at 16 minutes, 51.1 seconds. He had finished outside of medal contention as a junior, taking 30th place almost 25 seconds slower than his pace Saturday.

“I don’t remember the course much from last year because it was a year ago,” he said, “but it’s tough.”

So was the competition. Danville’s Rory Lieberman ran away with the title in 15:53.6. Ringgold’s Ryan Pajak took second at 16:10.7. As he closed in on the conclusion of his prep cross country career, Crum found himself in a battle for positioning among a group that included Lampeter-Strasburg senior Ben Devine, who finished 17th at 16:57.8. Devine and Crum had challenged each other at the District 3 meet a week earlier.

“It’s the last mile,” he said. “Those guys are going to turn it up a little bit, so I decided to turn it up a little bit. There are a lot of guys that I passed. A lot of guys passed me, and I just worked off of them.”

Medal for Manges

Like Crum, Manges had another District 3 runner close to him for pacing in Hershey sophomore Vinay Raman, who finished 15th in the state race. The two runners had texted each other during the week, planning to work together if they found each other on the course.

“We both finished incredibly,” Manges said. “I was so proud to run with him. He’s a really strong competitor.”

Hatboro-Horsham’s Brian DiCola claimed the Class 3A crown in 15:24.2. Manges sat in 28th place through the first mile of the 3.1-mile course and worked his way up, using downhill momentum to pick up speed. He said the final stretch was the hardest he’d ever pushed toward the finish line.

“That was my last race as a high school cross country runner,” he said. “I had to give it my all. I had to do something I was proud of. And really, watching those guys run away from me, I was so tired of letting people do that. So I had to give it the old college try.”

Big day for Tiday

Employing a different strategy from Manges, Tiday chewed his way up the hills to pick up spots in his final high school cross country race.

“You had to be hungry today,” Tiday said. “You had to be hungry to race, and I was.”

Tiday satisfied that hunger in 16:57.2. His 23rd-place finish earned him a medal for the third straight season. It also marshaled the Eagles to a seventh-place finish as a team. Cumberland Valley finished with 213 points, second only to Hempfield (198) among District 3 teams.

“It’s so nice,” he said, “because as a captain, I feel more fulfilled seeing my team make it this far. It’s an amazing experience.”

Tiday felt a cramp in his leg between the races’s halfway point and the 2-mile mark.

“I had to tell myself to keep going,” he said, “and that this was my last race. I couldn’t let it stop me.”

Pulling into 23rd place, Tiday finished three spots ahead of Andrew Hampton, who took 26th (17:02.7) and worked through adversity of his own.

“I think he got spiked,” Tiday said, “which was really unfortunate. I felt like he really deserved to medal this year.”

Team titles went to North Allegheny (Class 3A), Grove City (Class 2A) and Central Cambria (Class A). Palisades’ Thomas Smigo won the Class A individual title in 16:33.4.