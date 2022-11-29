2022 All-Sentinel Girls Cross Country Team: Trinity's Lila Shore surges as Runner of the Year

With the high school cross country season in the rear-view mirror, it’s time to hand out some awards.

Here’s the 2022 All-Sentinel Girls Cross Country Team, which includes Runner of the Year, First Team honorees and honorable mentions.

Runner of the Year

Lila Shore, so., Trinity

A sophomore surge for the Shamrock included silver at the Sept. 2 Diocesan championship meet, a third-place performance at the Ben Bloser Invitational and a seventh-place finish in the champion race at the Sept. 24 Carlisle Invitational. Shore capped her year with a postseason run that included sixth place at the Mid-Penn Championships (first among Class 2A runners), Class 2A bronze at districts and a 19th-place finish at the state meet. 2021 All-Sentinel First Team.

All-Sentinel First Team

Haylee Erme, sr., Boiling Springs

In just her second season of varsity cross country, Erme solidified herself as one of the area’s best runners. She finished 23rd at the Mid-Penn Championships (second among Class 2A runners) and punched her ticket to states with a District 3 Class 2A fourth-place medal. 2021 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Ana Bondy, fr., Carlisle

A strong start to Bondy’s first varsity season included a strong finish in late-season races. Bondy closed out the regular season with a dual-meet win on her home course and continued with a 14th-place finish at Mid-Penns, a 16th-place finish at Districts and a trip to the state meet.

Kennedy Lauer, fr., Cumberland Valley

The Eagle finished her freshman season at the state championships in Hershey after she took home medals from the Mid-Penn meet (12th place) and the District 3 Class 3A meet (18th place). During the regular season, she led the Eagles with a 28th-place finish in the gold race at the PTXC meet at Kutztown.

Jessalyn Welsh, jr., East Pennsboro

In many ways, an influx of freshmen defined the local girls cross country season. Welsh, also in her first cross country season, found ways to make an impact at the top of the Panthers’ lineup. She finished 46th overall at Mid-Penns, earning a spot at districts, where she finished 23rd in Class 2A.

Faith Evans, sr., Mechanicsburg

The Rider commit provided veteran leadership to a Mechanicsburg team that had lost a trio of seniors to graduation. Evans finished 21st at the Mid-Penn meet and finished 35th in Class 3A at the District 3 meet.

Jocelyn Saultz, fr., Mechanicsburg

A stellar freshman season for Saultz included a 50th-place finish in the Sept. 30 Paul Short run at Lehigh. The momentum carried her into the postseason, where she posted top 20 finishes at Mid-Penns (17th) and districts (23rd) and posted the top local finish among Class 3A girls at the PIAA Championships.

Honorable Mention

Mikaela Ward, sr., Big Spring; Julia Steel, sr., Boiling Springs; Jordan Lawruk, fr., Camp Hill; Maeve Evans, fr., Carlisle; Meryn Boardman, Cumberland Valley; Chloe Warrell, sr., Cumberland Valley; Selina Xu, sr., Cumberland Valley; Katherine Shope, jr., Shippensburg. Isabella Mirarchi, sr., Trinity.

Note: The All-Sentinel teams were selected by The Sentinel’s staff with input from the area’s coaches.