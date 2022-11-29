2022 All-Sentinel Boys Cross Country Team: Mechanicsburg's Cohen Manges charges to Runner of the Year honors

With the high school cross country season in the rear-view mirror, it’s time to hand out some awards.

Here’s the 2022 All-Sentinel Boys Cross Country Team, which includes Runner of the Year, Coach of the Year, First Team honorees and honorable mentions.

RUNNER OF THE YEAR

Cohen Manges, sr., Mechanicsburg

The senior saved his best performances for his final few races of the season, leading the local contingent with a fifth-place finish at the Mid-Penn Championships at 16 minutes, 18.8 seconds. He finished 11th in the District 3 Class 3A race (16:01.6) and earned a state medal with a 17th-place finish in the Class 3A race at the PIAA Championships (16:39.8). 2021 All-Sentinel First Team.

Boys and Girls Coach of the Year

Skip Springman, Cumberland Valley

Springman coached the Eagle boys to an unbeaten dual-meet season, their first Commonwealth Division crown since 2012 and their first Mid-Penn title since 2014. Cumberland Valley qualified for states as a team and finished seventh in the Class 3A boys team standings. Springman’s CV girls team placed three runners in the top 35 at the conference meet and three in the top 60 in the District 3 Class 3A race.

All-Sentinel First Team

Tommy Crum, sr., Boiling Springs

The Bubbler senior kicked into high gear in his final high school cross country season, setting the tone with a third-place finish at the LVC Dutchmen Invite. His regular season included a win in the Carlisle Invitational’s champion race, and his postseason featured a seventh-place finish at Mid-Penns and Class 2A medals at the District 3 (second) and PIAA (12th) championships. 2021 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Kevin Shank, sr., Carlisle

Aside from earning medals at the Mid-Penn and District 3 Championships, Shank set the pace in the season-opening Enos Yeager Invitational at Chambersburg and took third place at the Sept. 24 Carlisle Invitational at 15:27.3. 2021 All-Sentinel First Team.

Joseph Butler, sr., Cumberland Valley

Butler’s stellar senior season with the Eagles included a 13th-place finish in the boys challenge race at the Carlisle Invitational where he broke the 16-minute barrier (15:58.50). His postseason included an 18th-place finish at Mid-Penns, a Class 3A eighth-place medal at districts and a 53rd-place finish in states. 2021 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Andrew Hampton, jr., Cumberland Valley

A 26th-place finish at states capped a stellar junior season for Hampton that included top 15 finishes at districts (13th) and Mid-Penns (ninth). Hampton helped the Eagles win division and conference titles en route to a state-qualifying team performance. 2021 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Jordan Tiday, sr., Cumberland Valley

A key runner who helped the Eagles team that won division and conference team titles, Tiday finished 11th at the Mid-Penn Championships, 17th in Class 3A at the District 3 Championships and 23rd in Class 3A at the PIAA Championships. 2021 All-Sentinel First Team.

Andrew Namatka, jr., East Pennsboro

For the second consecutive season, Namatka finished the cross country season with a trip to Hershey for the state championships. The Panthers’ low stick finished 15th overall at the Mid-Penn Championships (second among Class 2A runners) and 10th in the District 3 Class 2A race. 2021 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Honorable Mention

Blake Wenger, jr., Big Spring; Connor Petula, jr., Boiling Springs; Cole Jones, sr., Camp Hill; Andrew Diehl, sr., Carlisle; James Bechtel, sr., Cedar Cliff; Dominic Devlin, sr., Cumberland Valley; Shane O’Connell, jr., Cumberland Valley; Carter Paul, sr., Mechancisburg; Spencer Nolan, sr., Mechanicsburg; Lukas Walko, sr., Mechanicsburg; Isaac Burd, so., Trinity; Owen Charles, sr., Trinity.

Note: The All-Sentinel teams were selected by The Sentinel’s staff with input from the area’s coaches.