Running: Still waiting to make Olympic debut, Neely Spence Gracey is learning patience as new mother and pro athlete during pandemic

Neely Spence Gracey’s Olympic debut has to wait at least one more year.
She’s staying “cautiously optimistic” she can compete for a spot in the 2021 Summer Olympiad in Tokyo, originally scheduled for this summer before being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We need to hope and dream, it feeds the soul,” the former Shippensburg High School (2008) and Shippensburg University (2011) distance runner said in a late April email. “I will train and proceed as if the Olympics will be held next year, and readjust when the time comes if that is not the case.”
If she were to qualify to represent the United States in the 10k, it would be her first Olympics in three tries. Injuries denied her before the 2012 and 2016 games. Now she’s facing different challenges — the havoc caused by the coronavirus pandemic and her own return to form after the birth of her first child.
A professional runner with Adidas, Spence Gracey lives and trains in Boulder County, Colorado. She gave birth to a son, Athens, 21 months ago. She has been trying to return to elite competition since, but it is a slow process — slower than she admittedly hoped — that demands patience.
While another year is detrimental for some athletes, that is not the case for her. The additional 12 months gives Spence Gracey a better chance to qualify for her first Olympics. The 30-year-old said in a recent Zoom chat with Northern senior Marlee Starliper and former Mechanicsburg great Lois Duquette the extra time was a positive for her training, which didn’t begin until six weeks after Spence Gracey gave birth.
District 3 Track & Field Notebook: Northern's Marlee Starliper sets record, Carlisle's Jack Wisner overcomes nerves
Her first professional race back was the Houston Marathon in January, and she qualified for the U.S. Olympic marathon trials in February. She didn’t qualify for Tokyo, but is hoping to still qualify in the 10k during the U.S. Olympic Team Trials, which have been postponed until June, 2021.
“[It] was very short and slow starting out,” said Spence Gracey, who added her first run consisted of alternating one-minute runs and one-minute walks for 10 minutes. “I had hoped by the time Athens turned one, that I would be racing again, but it took until he was [18 months old] when I ran my first race postpartum. My goal for this year is consistency since that has been something I have lacked for so long ... and it’s literally the most important aspect of training as an endurance athlete.”
She said she was unable to run for most of her pregnancy because of nausea, fatigue and joint pain in her back. She called the time “really tough emotionally because I had never taken off that much time from running” since she was in eighth grade.
Her return to form has been an exercise in battling her own impatience.
“It is taking far longer than I had hoped to rebuild my fitness and anytime I try to skip a step or rush the process I wind up taking several steps backwards,” said Spence Gracey, who routinely posts updates on her training and family on Instagram.
But she barely had time to start competing again before the sports world ground to a halt.
Spence Gracey said her training hasn’t been dramatically affected by COVID-19. She’s one of the lucky ones — Spence Gracey said a poll conducted by the Athlete Advisor Committee showed 87% of pro track and field athletes have seen their training impacted by the coronavirus.
She cannot train at a local track, but she used spray paint to mark off 100-meter intervals in her neighborhood. Her husband and coach, Dillon, has stepped in to give her massages she can’t get as part of her training — “he is catching on fast,” she said.
At home, she has a spin bike, TRX, a treadmill, weights, medicine balls and more. She runs around her neighborhood and is maintaining her physical therapy at home as best she can.
“Personally, I am so fortunate where I live in Colorado that my training has not been [too] affected,” she said. “Running training has been totally fine.”
The shutdown comes with added pressure for athletes like Spence Gracey, who derive an income from sponsors. But, she said, her family has not relied on her income “the same way as we did before.” To fulfill obligations with Adidas, she said she got creative with her social media accounts to “stay relevant in the sport” and be a positive ambassador for one of the largest athletic apparel brands in the world. Among her efforts — she raised $3,000 for Feeding America, and Adidas donated gear she gave to the top donors.
“[The shutdown] is a serious hit to many, many pro athletes where the majority of the money we make comes from racing,” Spence Gracey said. “Contracts with sponsors are definitely on the line and while we haven’t seen the impact to the full extent at this time, I foresee the next few months becoming increasingly more stressful and difficult for athletes to financially manage.”
Now, with the Olympic clock turned back a year, the pressure to return quickly is gone. She’s more comfortable building up her fitness at a slower pace.
If she qualifies for the games and they are held in July, 2021, as planned, Athens will be nearly 3 years old. It may prove to be one of the first memories he has of his mother competing on a big stage.
She said the possibility excites her. After all, her father is longtime Shippensburg University track and field and cross country coach Steve Spence, the former Olympic marathoner who was running the 94th Boston Marathon when she was born.
“I grew up traveling with my dad to his running events, and I wish I would have realized at the time how special it was,” she said. “I am grateful to remember some of the races, like watching him in the 1996 Olympic Trials. We take a lot of pictures to talk about in the future.”
If she doesn’t qualify again this year, Spence Gracey is already targeting 2024’s games in Paris.
“I honestly see 2024 being more realistic for me as I do think it will be a few more years until I am in the fitness and focus to be a world class contender.”
Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.