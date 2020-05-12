Running: Still waiting to make Olympic debut, Neely Spence Gracey is learning patience as new mother and pro athlete during pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Neely Spence Gracey’s Olympic debut has to wait at least one more year.

She’s staying “cautiously optimistic” she can compete for a spot in the 2021 Summer Olympiad in Tokyo, originally scheduled for this summer before being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We need to hope and dream, it feeds the soul,” the former Shippensburg High School (2008) and Shippensburg University (2011) distance runner said in a late April email. “I will train and proceed as if the Olympics will be held next year, and readjust when the time comes if that is not the case.”

If she were to qualify to represent the United States in the 10k, it would be her first Olympics in three tries. Injuries denied her before the 2012 and 2016 games. Now she’s facing different challenges — the havoc caused by the coronavirus pandemic and her own return to form after the birth of her first child.

A professional runner with Adidas, Spence Gracey lives and trains in Boulder County, Colorado. She gave birth to a son, Athens, 21 months ago. She has been trying to return to elite competition since, but it is a slow process — slower than she admittedly hoped — that demands patience.