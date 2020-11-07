PIAA Cross Country Notebook: Boiling Springs' Evan Kase, Gibran Varahrami share last race laughs; Cumberland Valley's Jordan Tiday steps on podium

HERSHEY — Gibran Varahrami and Evan Kase call their musical tastes eclectic.
The reality is just about everything involving the inseparable Boiling Springs duo is eclectic.
Whether it be singing while running in the biggest race of their lives — Saturday’s PIAA Class 2A Boys Cross Country Championships — or crossing finish lines holding hands, the two have not been afraid to have fun during their careers.
The laughs and electric smiles were on display one last time on the Hersheypark Parkview Cross Country Course, where Kase finished 21st (17:33) and on the podium Varahrami crossed in 32nd (17:46).
17:33 and 17:45 for Kase and Varahrami, respectively. @GoBubblers duo again finishes right near each other. pic.twitter.com/E0PjIYGcCg— Jake Adams (WEAR A MASK) (@jakeadams520) November 7, 2020
“That’s what I said to him at the beginning of the race, ‘We’re all we got, and we’re all we need,’” Kase said. “We’ve been running this way since fifth grade — so, one last time on the cross country course, it feels good to go out the same way.”
“I feel great,” Varahrami said. “Honestly, making it here — we didn’t even think we could make it here. And so showing up today is the cherry on top, it’s exciting, all I can ask for.”
It was difficult to tell after the race who had won a medal or not. Varahrami missed, but he was as exuberant as ever.
The two have made a habit of singing and joking on courses since they began racing together in fifth grade. Typically they’ll sing songs, which can range from classic jazz to the latest hip hop track. On the drive to Hershey, they said they listened to Frank Sinatra and Louis Armstrong.
They also played “I, Spy” once on the course.
That ends now, with both set to graduate in the spring. But they got to finish their way.
“You just can’t ask for more than having a teammate that’s always right there with you,” Kase said.
PIAA Cross Country: Boiling Springs' Peyton Ellis 'really proud' after 9th-place medal in Class 2A championships
Tiday's big day
It’s very difficult to make the kind of leap Jordan Tiday made in one year.
A freshman last year, Tiday finished 107th in the PIAA Class 3A boys championships. His 17:13.6 was nearly two minutes behind the leader.
On Saturday, the Cumberland Valley sophomore looked like a completely different runner, posting a 16:46 on Hershey’s brutal course — which ran tougher than last year, especially in the heat — to finish 13th and on the podium.
Support Local Journalism
.@CVSDeagles' Tiday crosses in around 16:45, around 10th in his heat. @SasdAthletics' Spence was behind later in about 17:05. pic.twitter.com/uSyImd70xD— Jake Adams (WEAR A MASK) (@jakeadams520) November 7, 2020
“I’m really happy to be here right now,” Tiday said before accepting his medal. “It’s a big improvement from last year when I was a freshman. I got like 100-something, and now I’m 12th. So, just happy I made it here today.”
Tiday matured as a runner between Years 1 and 2 and became more motivated, he said. He didn’t set out this season for a state medal, however, eyeing instead a run of less than 16 minutes, which he achieved during the District 3 championships a week ago.
“Just knowing I did this well this year through all the pandemic and that stuff,” Tiday said. “Even though we didn’t have a normal season, I’m still happy I made it this far.”
Heat and heats
The PIAA split the state championship races into four heats per classification, separated by 15 minutes each. As one heat was finishing, another was starting, making for a non-stop six hours of running.
The PIAA also allowed just district team champions and a smaller batch of individual qualifiers this year to further spread out runners — and fans, of which runners were allowed just three to accompany them — for social distancing purposes.
The result was a unique day of racing, one that made it difficult for runners to figure out where they stood at any point during or after the race.
“I have to be out by myself. I just have to — it’s basically racing the clock because you don’t know who was going to finish where,” said Bubblers sophomore Peyton Ellis, who finished ninth in girls 2A. “I couldn’t relax, really, at all. I always had to be on my toes, always had to be pushing up and down the hills.”
“It just creates a lot of uncertainty,” Varahrami said. “In a normal year we would know exactly where we stood.”
Runners also had to battle unseasonably warm weather, which created havoc all over the race course with runners collapsing, in some cases feet shy of the finish line.
And runners were not allowed to walk the track prior to the race to figure out strategy either.
“Yeah, we weren’t able to walk the course or anything, see it before,” Trinity’s Jack Warner said. “I’m totally new to this whole course, so just running it blind was definitely more of a struggle. But I think we did well.”
Trinity’s Jack Warner and Jasper Burd cross around 18:10. pic.twitter.com/2RbEoIlE6W— Jake Adams (WEAR A MASK) (@jakeadams520) November 7, 2020
Quotable
Warner, who finished 26th (18:09) in the Class 1A boys race: “I think there’s always room for improvement. … But otherwise I’m pretty satisfied. I think what I didn’t bring today I’ll definitely bring during track season.”
Trinity’s Jasper Burd, who finished 28th (18:12) in the 1A boys race: “Usually I get low 17’s, so we’re not too happy about the time. But the heat and the insane hills, there’s nothing you can really do about it but run harder and come back next year.”
Three other locals competed at states. Camp Hill’s Anna Long finished 41st (22:15) in 1A girls; Trinity’s Connor Pushart came in 68th (19:32) in 1A boys; and Shippensburg’s Eli Spence crossed in 30th (17:06) in 3A boys.
.@GoCHAthletics' Anna Long crosses in around 22:15. pic.twitter.com/R6Y6zFOJLb— Jake Adams (WEAR A MASK) (@jakeadams520) November 7, 2020
Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!