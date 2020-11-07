PIAA Cross Country Notebook: Boiling Springs' Evan Kase, Gibran Varahrami share last race laughs; Cumberland Valley's Jordan Tiday steps on podium

HERSHEY — Gibran Varahrami and Evan Kase call their musical tastes eclectic.

The reality is just about everything involving the inseparable Boiling Springs duo is eclectic.

Whether it be singing while running in the biggest race of their lives — Saturday’s PIAA Class 2A Boys Cross Country Championships — or crossing finish lines holding hands, the two have not been afraid to have fun during their careers.

The laughs and electric smiles were on display one last time on the Hersheypark Parkview Cross Country Course, where Kase finished 21st (17:33) and on the podium Varahrami crossed in 32nd (17:46).

“That’s what I said to him at the beginning of the race, ‘We’re all we got, and we’re all we need,’” Kase said. “We’ve been running this way since fifth grade — so, one last time on the cross country course, it feels good to go out the same way.”

“I feel great,” Varahrami said. “Honestly, making it here — we didn’t even think we could make it here. And so showing up today is the cherry on top, it’s exciting, all I can ask for.”

It was difficult to tell after the race who had won a medal or not. Varahrami missed, but he was as exuberant as ever.