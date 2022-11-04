PIAA Cross Country: Local runners head to Hershey for 2022 state championships

The Pennsylvania high school cross country season wraps up with the PIAA Championships scheduled for Saturday at Hershey’s Parkview Course.

Six races across three classifications are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and feature several local entries.

Here are some local notes before the runners reach the starting blocks for the final time this season.

The road to Hershey

On Wednesday, PennDOT released a statement reminding motorists of the planned closure of I-83 at the Paxton Street Bridge in Swatara Township Friday through Monday. “Motorists traveling northbound on I-83 should take westbound Route 581 to northbound I-81 to I-83,” officials said in the reminder. “Motorists traveling eastbound on Route 581 to northbound I-83 should take southbound I-83 to Exit 40B (New Cumberland), turn left onto Carlisle Road (Route 2018), left onto northbound I-83 to westbound Route 581 to northbound I-81, to I-83.”

CV’s last dance

The Cumberland Valley boys aim to add an appropriate punctuation mark to their decorated season. Qualifying for states as a team, the Eagles went undefeated in the regular season, won the Mid-Penn boys title and finished fourth among District 3’s five state-qualifying teams.

Junior Andrew Hampton led the charge at Mid-Penn’s with a ninth-place finish while Joseph Butler paced CV at districts with an eighth-place finish overall. Senior Jordan Tiday, who finished seventh in last year’s PIAA Class 3A race, is another top runner for the Eagles. Rounding out the CV lineup are Everett Byer, Dominic Devlin, Jackson Gross, Carter McClellan and Shane O’Connell.

Swan songs for seniors

They’ve taken different routes to get there, but Carlisle’s Kevin Shank and Andrew Diehl, Mechanicsburg's Carter Paul and Cohen Manges, Boiling Springs’ Tommy Crum and Camp Hill’s Cole Jones are prepared for their final runs in their high school uniforms.

Shank and Diehl earned the first state berths of their cross country career with sixth-place and 19th-place finishes at districts. Crum, who finished 30th in last year’s Class 2A state race, earned another shot at states by earning Class 2A silver at districts.

Menges and Paul both qualified for the Class 3A state meet last year, finishing 35th and 58th, respectively.

Like Shank, Jones is making his state championship debut. Taking on cross country full time as a senior after previously playing soccer in the fall, Jones charged to a ninth-place finish.

More for Shore

Coming off a bronze-medal run in the District 3 Class 2A girls race, Trinity’s Lila Shore leads the local contingent into the state championship. Shore finished 45th at last year’s state meet and looks to grab a state medal to cap her sophomore surge that also included a sixth-place finish at Mid-Penns.

Joining Shore in the Class 2A race is Boiling Springs’ Haylee Erme, who finished 71st last year as part of a Bubbler band that qualified as a team. Erme’s senior season saw her finish 23rd at the Mid-Penn meet and fourth in the District 3 Class 2A race.

Underclassmen up

Shore leads a large contingent of underclassmen heading to Hershey. The girls include freshmen Jordan Lawruk of Camp Hill (Class A), Ana Bondy of Carlisle, Kennedy Lauer of Cumberland Valley and Jocelyn Saultz of Mechanicsburg (Class 3A). The group of boys includes a trio of Class 2A qualifiers in sophomore Isaac Burd of Trinity and juniors Blake Wenger of Big Spring and Andrew Namatka of East Pennsboro.