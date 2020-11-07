PIAA Cross Country: Boiling Springs' Peyton Ellis 'really proud' after 9th-place medal in Class 2A championships

HERSHEY — All things considered — and, boy, were there a lot of things to consider this year — Peyton Ellis is quite happy with herself.
The Boiling Springs sophomore secured her second medal at the PIAA Class 2A Cross Country Championships on Saturday at Hersheypark Parkview Cross Country Course, and did so with one of her best efforts of the season.
Her 20:25, which was good for ninth in a competitive field, came in the third of four heats, a feature of the socially distanced format needed to run the state championships in a pandemic that has robbed runners of valuable training time, competition and normalcy.
“I’m really proud of myself because there’s so much that’s been thrown everyone’s way this year with the pandemic — and especially at states with the heats and then it being so hot out, I’m just proud that I was able to push through everything that was thrown my way this year,” Ellis said with the medal wrapped around her neck, given to her in front of Giant Center, a venue change in this Year of the Coronavirus from its customary spot right behind the starting line.
Ellis went out strong at the start, running at the front of the pack during the first mile. As the race progressed and the hills got harder, she steadily built on her lead.
She crossed as the top runner in her heat, several seconds clear of her closest competition and eventually good enough for a Top-10 finish once the results from all four heats were finalized.
“It was crazy because it is the state meet, so everyone was going out pretty hard,” Ellis said. “But I just knew there was a whole bunch of hills on this course that I just had to work up and push forward, because whenever there’s an uphill there’s going to be a downhill. So, I just had to really keep myself going, and after I hit the second mile I just had to grit through the third mile and finish.
“I definitely had to race harder because you really don’t know. There’s one race where everybody’s pushing each other, and there’s another race where there’s just one girl out in front. And that girl couldn’t even medal because there’s not a group of people [to push her]. So, you just have to really be in your own head and you can’t really rely on others, you have to rely on yourself. Which is really hard but also really rewarding in the end.”
Blue Mountain’s Olivia Haas torched the field with an 18:56, beating the runner-up, Brownsville’s Jolena Quarzo, by 42 seconds. Warrior Run won the team title with 40 points.
Ellis’s run caps a breakout season for the sophomore, who has taken on the mantel of Central Pennsylvania’s top runner with longtime standouts Marlee Starliper (Northern) and Taryn Parks (Greencastle-Antrim) now gone.
Ellis won the Mid-Penn championships two weeks ago, then secured her first District 3 title on Halloween in convincing fashion. Kutztown’s Erika Moriarty was the next closest D3 runner Saturday, finishing 23rd.
It looks like Ellis will have a say in those races as well as states for the next few years.
“I know that if I could get through this season where everything was thrown at us, I can definitely get through anything else thrown my way in the spring and next year,” Ellis said. “So, this year just really helps build strength and confidence in yourself because it was not ideal at all.”
Ellis wasn’t the only Bubbler to grace the podium this year. Senior Evan Kase finished 21st in 17:33, just enough to grab a medal in his first and only state championship appearance.
“I said at senior night, ‘The best way to run this sport I’ve found over the past four years is just to have fun with it and the rest will come,’” he said. “And I think this year especially, with all the uncertainty, just kind of taking it one practice, one race at a time — I think really having fun with it has really helped us out a lot.”
