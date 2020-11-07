PIAA Cross Country: Boiling Springs' Peyton Ellis 'really proud' after 9th-place medal in Class 2A championships

HERSHEY — All things considered — and, boy, were there a lot of things to consider this year — Peyton Ellis is quite happy with herself.

The Boiling Springs sophomore secured her second medal at the PIAA Class 2A Cross Country Championships on Saturday at Hersheypark Parkview Cross Country Course, and did so with one of her best efforts of the season.

Her 20:25, which was good for ninth in a competitive field, came in the third of four heats, a feature of the socially distanced format needed to run the state championships in a pandemic that has robbed runners of valuable training time, competition and normalcy.

“I’m really proud of myself because there’s so much that’s been thrown everyone’s way this year with the pandemic — and especially at states with the heats and then it being so hot out, I’m just proud that I was able to push through everything that was thrown my way this year,” Ellis said with the medal wrapped around her neck, given to her in front of Giant Center, a venue change in this Year of the Coronavirus from its customary spot right behind the starting line.

Ellis went out strong at the start, running at the front of the pack during the first mile. As the race progressed and the hills got harder, she steadily built on her lead.