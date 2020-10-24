Mid-Penn Cross Country Notebook: Boiling Springs' Peyton Ellis dominates small-school race; 4 county teams in 2A, 3A make districts

NEWVILLE — Eventually, Boiling Springs sophomore Peyton Ellis might get used to being the chased rather than the chaser.

That hasn’t happened yet.

“I never enjoy that because I don’t really see myself as that runner, I just see myself as Peyton,” she said Saturday. “So, it’s weird when people think of me as this runner that I don’t see myself as. So, it’s just kind of surreal in a sense. I am really nervous myself all the time, and no one really expects that.”

Even if she sees herself as Peyton, she is also “that runner.” Ellis left the rest of the Class 1A/2A field in the dust Saturday morning at Big Spring High School, cruising to a Mid-Penn Cross Country Championship gold in 19:38.72. She was more than a minute faster than second-place Katryn Yocum (20:59.70), her teammate.

Ellis looks like a heavy favorite for the District 3 Class 2A title next week after all-time greats Marlee Starliper (Northern) and Taryn Parks (Greencastle-Antrim) graduated in the spring. Ellis finished third behind those two a year ago, opening a pathway to gold for the next generation.