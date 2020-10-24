Mid-Penn Cross Country Notebook: Boiling Springs' Peyton Ellis dominates small-school race; 4 county teams in 2A, 3A make districts

NEWVILLE — Eventually, Boiling Springs sophomore Peyton Ellis might get used to being the chased rather than the chaser.
That hasn’t happened yet.
“I never enjoy that because I don’t really see myself as that runner, I just see myself as Peyton,” she said Saturday. “So, it’s weird when people think of me as this runner that I don’t see myself as. So, it’s just kind of surreal in a sense. I am really nervous myself all the time, and no one really expects that.”
Even if she sees herself as Peyton, she is also “that runner.” Ellis left the rest of the Class 1A/2A field in the dust Saturday morning at Big Spring High School, cruising to a Mid-Penn Cross Country Championship gold in 19:38.72. She was more than a minute faster than second-place Katryn Yocum (20:59.70), her teammate.
Ellis looks like a heavy favorite for the District 3 Class 2A title next week after all-time greats Marlee Starliper (Northern) and Taryn Parks (Greencastle-Antrim) graduated in the spring. Ellis finished third behind those two a year ago, opening a pathway to gold for the next generation.
“This sounds bad, but not really,” Ellis said when asked if she’s more confident than last year. “I never really have an awning confidence in myself. But I just kind of push my body, but I don’t really know. … The only thing I am confident about is I know I will go out and, for the day that it is, I will push my hardest at the things I need to work on.”
She won’t be alone. The Bubblers qualified for districts with a second-place finish, their 62 points were 12 behind champion Bishop McDevitt. Ellis and Yocum were followed later by Julia Steel (13th), Sydney Sutton (26th) and Sophia Chadwick (29th).
.@GoMechanicsburg's Hope McKenney the first local girl to cross in 3A, finishing 7th. pic.twitter.com/26xwZFSR7W— Jake Adams (WEAR A MASK) (@jakeadams520) October 24, 2020
Shake and bake
On the boys side, Bubblers teammates Evan Kase and Gibran Varahrami have made a habit of finishing within seconds of each other every race.
They kept up the tradition in the Mid-Penn boys 1A/2A race. Varahrami earned the bragging rights this time as the two sprinted the last 100 meters against each other, almost laughing along the way, Varahrami’s 17:09.98 beating Kase for fourth by .12 seconds.
“We’re just having fun with it.” Kase said. “Training day in, day out, and then whoever has it on a day, has it on a day. But it’s the whole group mentality that I think’s gotten us where we are.”
Varahrami had a bold proclamation after Boiling Springs won the 2A conference title handily. Ethan Jones, Tommy Crum and Roy Delevan all finished in the Top 12.
“I think this is the best team we’ve had in Boiling Springs history, and if we can put it together, we’ll see what happens,” he said.
Greencastle-Antrim’s Weber Long won going away, his 15:48.31 more than a minute faster than second-place William Brown (17:01.84) of Middletown.
Mid-Penn Cross Country: Lack of regular-season invitationals alters feel of Mid-Penn Championships for runners
Trinity (sorry, don't know names with no big meets to cover this year), has two in Top 6, @GoBubblers go 4-5 at the top. pic.twitter.com/h5dFhG63GT— Jake Adams (WEAR A MASK) (@jakeadams520) October 24, 2020
Hope, Faith and Co.
The Mechanicsburg girls team left no doubt they’ll be in the mix at next week’s District 3 championships.
Support Local Journalism
Led by a 19:20.09 from Hope McKenney, who finished seventh, the Wildcats finished second in the Class 3A girls standings, trailing favorite State College by only eight points. That might open up some eyes, especially with Hershey a distant third.
State College competes in District 6, so Mechanicsburg and Hershey both advance to the District 3 championships.
“Next week is the focus definitely,” McKenney said. “Our team is very excited. We’re a lot better than last year, and I’m just excited to see what we can accomplish because we have such an amazing group of girls.”
McKenney said she didn’t feel she ran her best race. But there’s seven days for her to turn that around.
Raihana Yameogo finished 11th, Olivia Walter 14th and Faith Evans 15th for the Wildcats.
The boys will send Carter Paul to districts. The young up-and-comer finished 10th (16:43.54) in the 3A boys race.
“I’m fine with today’s performance, I live to see another week,” he said. “There’s still some work that needs to be done, and I’m not quite satisfied but I’m fine with the result for today.”
.@GoMechanicsburg's Hope McKenney the first local girl to cross in 3A, finishing 7th. pic.twitter.com/26xwZFSR7W— Jake Adams (WEAR A MASK) (@jakeadams520) October 24, 2020
Team qualifying
In an attempt to shrink the size of the races at the district championships next week due to the pandemic, all four District 3 leagues are only sending two schools and the top 10 remaining individual runners each in Class 2A and 3A. The Class 1A qualifying fields remain untouched because of the smaller number of teams already in that class.
That means fewer teams qualified Saturday out of the Mid-Penn.
Boiling Springs’ boys and girls will make the trip back to Big Spring together. Carlisle’s boys qualified as the top Mid-Penn Class 3A team, finishing second to D6’s State College. The Herd girls missed out by one spot. And the Mechanicsburg girls are also in. Class 1A teams automatically qualified because there are fewer teams in the district that size.
A @CVSDeagles and @NHSpbears runner in the Top 5. Carlisle with a couple that crossed later in the Top 10. pic.twitter.com/21pa14Xawc— Jake Adams (WEAR A MASK) (@jakeadams520) October 24, 2020
Quotable
Big Spring’s Mikaela Ward, who finished fourth (21:35) in girls 2A: “I had it in my mind that I wanted to make it to districts and in the Top 10 somewhere, so I think that once my mind set there I just worked and kept pushing myself and eventually ended fifth [in the 1A/2A race].”
Carlisle’s Kevin Shank, who finished eighth (16:33.53) in boys 3A: “Yeah, it was pretty good, it was a PR by three seconds. I was hoping to race 16:30, but whatever, eighth place is pretty good.”
Cumberland Valley’s Jordan Tiday, who finished fourth (16:16.69) in boys 3A: “I feel like I went out a little too fast, but we always go out fast on the first mile. Just had to push through the pain, pretty much.”
Trinity’s Jasper Burd, who finished first (17:04.01) in boys 1A: “I felt pretty good, hoping to break 17 at districts and hopefully place Top 5.”
Mid-Penn Cross Country
Mid-Penn Cross Country
Mid-Penn Cross Country
Mid-Penn Cross Country
Mid-Penn Cross Country
Mid-Penn Cross Country
Mid-Penn Cross Country
Mid-Penn Cross Country
Mid-Penn Cross Country
Mid-Penn Cross Country
Mid-Penn Cross Country
Mid-Penn Cross Country
Mid-Penn Cross Country
Mid-Penn Cross Country
Mid-Penn Cross Country
Mid-Penn Cross Country
Mid-Penn Cross Country
Mid-Penn Cross Country
Mid-Penn Cross Country
Mid-Penn Cross Country
Mid-Penn Cross Country
Mid-Penn Cross Country
Mid-Penn Cross Country
Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!