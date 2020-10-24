Mid-Penn Cross Country: Lack of regular-season invitationals alters feel of Mid-Penn Championships for runners

“We had so many opportunities to better ourselves,” Boiling Springs sophomore Peyton Ellis said after winning the girls 1A/2A race by more than a minute (19:38.72). “And if we didn’t do too well at one invitational, you had so many in the future. But this year you have to run everything like it’s your last, because it really could be. So, it’s hard to kind of put a mark on yourself and where you should be this season. So, it’s just you have to be lenient with yourself, which is hard, but it’s something you have to adapt to.”

“I think it made it a lot harder because nobody really knows where they are,” said Mechanicsburg’s Hope McKenney (19:20.09), who led the Wildcats to the Mid-Penn’s top qualifying spot for districts in Class 3A.

Runners lose out in several ways when they don’t have regular-season invitationals to prepare for the postseason, they said.

For starters, teams and runners don’t know the competition as well. Some runners, like Ellis, almost prefer to have less information about their competition going into a race so they don’t succumb to information overload. Others, like Ward, say the lack of invitationals mean they may not know about the young up-and-comer who’s a threat for their podium spot because they only remember the runners they faced last year.

