HS Cross Country Highlights: Mechanicsburg's Paul Carter, Hope McKenney win races, but Hershey wins meet; Cumberland Valley splits

- Hershey ran out of Mechanicsburg with a boys/girls sweep Tuesday, knocking off the boys 20-43 and the girls 26-30. The Wildcats' Hope McKenney did win the girls race in 19:19.7, but the Trojans took five of the next seven spots. Paul Carter also won the boys race for the 'Cats (16:36.7), but Hershey claimed the next seven positions.
- Cumberland Valley split its tri-meet. On both sides, Chambersburg swept both teams, with the Eagles boys and girls claiming a victory over State College. Brianna Wagner's 19:56 was good for fourth, CV's top girls time of the day. Jordan Tiday won the boys race for CV in 16:44, clearing the field by 42 seconds.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!