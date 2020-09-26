 Skip to main content
HS Cross Country Highlights: Mechanicsburg girls earn third as a team at PIAA XC Foundation Invitational
HS Cross Country

  • Mechanicsburg girls placed third (Class 3A) in the PIAA XC Foundation Invitational at Hershey Saturday and the boys placed 10th, while Northern boys and girls ended the day in 14th. For the Wildcats boys, Carter Paul placed 13th and for the girls Hope McKenney placed sixth, Raihana Yameogo placed 12th and Olivia Walter was 17th. For Northern boys, Reid Weber placed ninth and for the girls Allie Engle placed 23rd.
