HS Cross Country: Don't expect big weekend invitationals, staples of distancing racing, during a pandemic

Cross country runs may look a lot different this fall.
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced a lot of sports to figure out how to handle the 2020 season with increased sanitization and safety measures and even more general changes. While a lot of sports have had to focus on schedule changes, one of the biggest changes will happen in cross country, a sport with signature weekend invitationals throughout the season that draw dozens of schools and hundreds of runners, family members and vendors.
Big Spring canceled its Ben Bloser Invitational, and Chambersburg’s Enos Yeager meet that typically kicks off the season is also canceled. And the Carlisle Invitational is likely to follow the same fate, according to Thundering Herd head coach Ed Boardman.
They are three of the largest local races on the calendar every year, measuring-stick events in some cases before the postseason begins in October. Top talent from the Midstate, from Pennsylvania and even from out-of-state descend to test themselves against each other throughout the season.
Big Spring is still looking to hold something smaller to make up for the lost invite, according to athletic director Joe Sinkovich, but that is still to be determined.
“It will be more like a college season with less racing and more focused workouts,” Boardman said through email. “The excitement of the Carlisle Invite will be lost this year, but the primary goal is to have a season.”
Although cross country is a sport better built for the social-distancing era than most contact sports, there are still numerous safety precautions and measures in place. They include mandatory masks for non-runners, sanitization steps and screening questions. The PIAA has recommended that athletes use hand sanitizer before during and after games, and all surfaces, including game balls and equipment, be sanitized thoroughly and frequently. All athletes should use their own workout gear and uniforms, and should only touch their belongings. Everyone must wear a mask unless they are outside and can be six feet away from each other — athletes in competition do not need to heed the rule.
Even practices look different. According to Boardman, his runners are training in smaller groups called "pods."
“We can make it work for this fall,” he said. “I find myself constantly saying to not touch anything that they didn’t bring to campus and to be keeping some distance between each other.”
But the biggest change, if there were to be big meets in the regular season, would be staggered starting groups to significantly cut down on the size of the mass starts common at those events. And the size of the events would be smaller than normal, with Gov. Tom Wolf only allowing a max of 250 people at outdoor high school sporting events.
District 3's Ron Kennedy: Sovereign immunity could cover school districts, but teams should 'overdo' informing players, parents of risks
HS Sports: District 3 approves fall championships plans for smaller postseason fields; no minimum competitions likely required
On Aug. 24, District 3 unveiled its fall championship plan. Cross country’s championships will have a new look — in Class 3A and 2A each league in the district can send the team champion and runner-up, plus the Top 10 individual runners; and in 1A each league can send the champion and Top 5 individual runners. This will cut down on the size of the shotgun start by roughly half. All six District 3 races will be an hour apart rather than 45 minutes at Big Spring High School — which is also not allowing team tents this year — and it is encouraged that a team leaves once their race is completed.
“We’ll have less runners and different arrival times for different races,” Sinkovich said about races held at Big Spring. “We have been planning for the last few months, so we’re ready to go.”
Boardman isn’t sure how the canceled invites will affect the postseason yet — the invites typically draw stronger competition, sometimes pitting district or state contenders against each other — but he and his team will be adaptive.
“[The kids] understand that having a season without the big invites is better than no season at all,” Boardman said. “Our invite is very important to us, but the season itself is of greater importance.”
Email Mallory Merda at mmerda@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @MalloryMerda
