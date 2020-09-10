HS Cross Country: Don't expect big weekend invitationals, staples of distancing racing, during a pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cross country runs may look a lot different this fall.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced a lot of sports to figure out how to handle the 2020 season with increased sanitization and safety measures and even more general changes. While a lot of sports have had to focus on schedule changes, one of the biggest changes will happen in cross country, a sport with signature weekend invitationals throughout the season that draw dozens of schools and hundreds of runners, family members and vendors.

Big Spring canceled its Ben Bloser Invitational, and Chambersburg’s Enos Yeager meet that typically kicks off the season is also canceled. And the Carlisle Invitational is likely to follow the same fate, according to Thundering Herd head coach Ed Boardman.

They are three of the largest local races on the calendar every year, measuring-stick events in some cases before the postseason begins in October. Top talent from the Midstate, from Pennsylvania and even from out-of-state descend to test themselves against each other throughout the season.

Big Spring is still looking to hold something smaller to make up for the lost invite, according to athletic director Joe Sinkovich, but that is still to be determined.