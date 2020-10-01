HS Cross Country: Carlisle splits only home meet of season with State College; Evan Peachey showing improvement

"All streaks are meant to come to an end," Boardman said.

State College finished 1-2-3 as Jordan Reed topped the field with a time of 19:09. Carlisle's Sophie Salomone (20:56) and Gretal Shank (21:04) rounded out the top five. For Shank, who finished 23rd at districts last year, it was a disappointing effort as the senior recovers from a hamstring injury.

"I'm hoping to break 19 minutes, go to districts, and maybe go to states," Shank said. "That's my goal. That would have been more easily achievable in other years. Only two teams go on plus the top 10 individuals to the district championship, so it's a lot harder for runners who would make it otherwise."

Karlie Powell (21:39) and Alyssa Dyson (22:03) finished ninth and 10th for the Herd.

Carlisle looked determined and deep on the boys' side, eking out a 27-29 win over their State College counterparts.

A quartet of Little Lions runners jumped out to the early lead, setting the first-mile pace. But slowly, the Carlisle contingency pulled part of the group back into the pack as only State College's Brady Bigger (16:18) outlasted Carlisle's Kevin Shank (16:37) and Evan Peachey (16:40) in the run-up to the finish line.