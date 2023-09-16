After two ascendant years on the varsity cross country circuit, Trinity’s Lila Shore entered her junior season with low times and high expectations after qualifying for states as a freshman and taking home a PIAA Class 2A medal as a sophomore. At Saturday’s Ben Bloser Bulldog Cross Country Invitational at Big Spring, Shore worried less about a personal plateau and more about conquering the hills in Newville on the same course that hosts the Mid-Penn and District 3 championships in October.

“I think there’s always room for improvement,” Shore said. “When our first meet comes around, I kind of feel stuck, but once I come to this meet, I really get the chance to push myself, see what I can do at the start of the season and just give me a point to go on and work from.”

That point, on a warm and sunny Saturday afternoon, placed Shore second in the combined Class A/Class 2A race. She completed the 3.1-mile course in 19 minutes, 24.8 seconds to take silver behind only Eastern York senior Kaydence Strange (19:15.1), leading the local girls contingent in the high school events.

“This meet is always one of my favorites,” Shore said, “because it’s my first chance of the season to really push myself with competition. My goal was to PR today, and I did, I think, by a few seconds from last year’s PR. That was great.”

Shore, who finished third in the Class 2A Ben Bloser field in 2022 (19:37.1), attacked the course early, charging ahead of the pack from the left side of the starting line. By the end of the first half-mile segment, she had established her place among the lead pack.

“What I worked a lot on last year was really getting out hard and making sure I don’t get stuck in the crowd,” she said.

Throughout the summer, Shore had logged miles, building her confidence and finding her stride, a smoother one with less heel striking. In the middle stages of Saturday’s race, she began to lose ground to Strange, who finished seventh in the District 3 meet and 58th at states last season.

“However this goes, I’m just going to try to stay close to her because I knew we’d be really close,” Shore recalled thinking. “I definitely should’ve tried to stay more on her heels. She was probably ahead of me by 10-15 yards. At the end, I really tried to pick it up, but I feel like next time, I can definitely push myself harder and knock down some time.”

East Pennsboro’s Jessalyn Welsh finished 18th in the combined race – and 17th among Class 2A runners – at 21:01.12. Boiling Springs sophomore Katherine Straub finished right behind her at 21:03.75, holding off Wyomissing’s Scarlett Mathis (21:06.12), who made a late charge to the line.

“It was really nice,” Straub said. “I definitely feed off competition, and having her there pushing, back in my head, I was like, ‘I want to try to get a medal.’ She kept me going.”

A pair of Camp Hill runners – sophomore Jordan Lawruk, a returning state qualifier, and junior Maddie Caooabianco – earned top-30 medals, finishing 14th (22:45.75) and 20th (23:25.12) among Class A runners.

Red Land senior Claire Shaffer authored he top local finish in the Class 3A girls race won by Greencastle-Antrim’s Claire Paci (17:54.36). Shaffer finished 46th at 21:47.23.

