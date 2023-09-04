Jessalyn Welsh felt overwhelmed by the heat and the humidity, a recent illness and a more-recent energy zap from a 3.1-mile cross country race. Minutes earlier, the East Pennsboro senior had finished third in the 11th and 12th-grade girls race at The Run for the Chocolate hosted by Hershey at Hummelstown's Shaffer Park, and after finishing the hilly course in 21 minutes, 36.80 seconds, the multi-sport athlete – she plays basketball in the winter and runs track in the spring – sat on the grass to catch her breath and regain her bearings.

As Welsh recovered, her fellow competitors came up to her, offering a cup of water or a quick congratulations on her performance in the early season meet.

“I definitely like the atmosphere of cross country much better than the one in basketball,” Welsh said after catching her breath. “I feel like a lot of people are way more supportive, not that the other team in basketball is going to really root for you, but I just like that part of it.”

It’s still a new experience for Welsh, the cross country atmosphere. She had been a track and field athlete since middle school, focusing on the throwing events, but took up running as a junior on a health kick.

“Sprinting really wasn’t my thing,” she said, “but I wanted to be more active. I got more into exercise and nutrition and everything, and I thought running would help with that. It kind of clears my mind, and I just loved it.”

The instant love turned into instant success for Welsh, who became a low stick on a relatively young Panthers team. With a full year of varsity experience, an offseason of intense training and motivation to improve on her runs as a rookie, Welsh has high expectations for her senior season, and she put together some early results to meet them. She followed her third-place finish in Hummelstown by finishing third in Class 2A, and 13th overall (20:34.0) in Saturday’s Big Valley Invitational at Mifflin County. She and the Panthers open their dual-meet schedule at home Tuesday against Trinity.

“Obviously, she’s a great runner,” said East Pennsboro head coach Robert Muhlhauser. “She’s a good leader. I think she surprised herself a little bit last year, and since that time, she’s just worked hard. She worked hard all last year. She worked hard this summer, and I think it shows.”

After finding her stride during the regular season, while experiencing the cross country atmosphere for the first time, Welsh finished 46th at the Mid-Penn Championships and eighth among Class 2A runners.

“I definitely shocked myself,” she said. “I didn’t really think I had any skill. As the season went on, and I improved my time every meet, I was like, ‘I should actually take this more seriously.’”

Her stellar debut season ended two places short of qualifying for states. She finished 23rd in the District 3 championship race that advanced the top 21 to the state meet, either as individuals or as members of a team.

“Coming that close last year, I think she was happy with the way she ran at districts, but not too happy,” Muhlhauser said. “She was pleased with her performance, but she definitely looked at this year as she sees where she really needs to go and how she needs to improve and where she can go this year.”

Boasting bigger participation numbers but younger runners this season, East Pennsboro turns to Welsh to be one of the leaders in the Panthers’ lineup this fall alongside Raven Smith, a returning junior.

“She’s encouraging,” Muhlhauser said of Welsh. “She’ll encourage the younger runners. A lot of times, she isn’t necessarily the most talkative person, but she kind of leads by example. She does a good job of that.”

Welsh’s cross country career started as a means to meet some fitness goals. But through success and training and a more dedicated mental approach, she found a lot more of what the sport has to offer.

“If I push myself, I really enjoy it,” she said, “and I feel like it definitely benefits me."

