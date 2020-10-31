District 3 Cross Country Notebook: Trinity boys send 3 to PIAA championships in bittersweet 1A race; Boiling Springs duo heading to states

NEWVILLE — “Every man counts.”
Perhaps no cross country team lived that more than Trinity’s boys Saturday at Big Spring High School.
The Shamrocks lost by four points to York Catholic for the District 3 Class 1A Boys Cross Country Championships team title. And with the PIAA only accepting district team champions this year (and the top five remaining individual runners in 1A) during the coronavirus pandemic, it also meant the Shamrocks will not go together to Hersheypark Parkview Cross Country Course next week.
The margin of error in a four-point race is slim. Five seconds here, beat one more runner there.
And that was the difference.
Trinity still had the best day outside of York Catholic, and the best of all Cumberland County small-school teams on the hilly, soggy course. Jack Warner (second, 17:12.2), Jasper Burd (third, 17:19.6) and Connor Pushart (sixth, 17:47.7) all qualified individually, snagging three of the top five individual qualifying spots the district can send this year to states.
Strong race from Trinity boys, we'll see how they finish. At a minimum, Jack Warner and Jasper Burd finished 2-3 individually in the 17:10s. pic.twitter.com/Kvu0GeR2O3— Jake Adams (WEAR A MASK) (@jakeadams520) October 31, 2020
The Shamrocks qualified the most runners for the state championships out of any team that didn’t qualify as a whole. Most teams sent one runner at most, with a few able to push through two in the tightened fields.
“I think definitely the pressure is on” in a year with a smaller PIAA qualifying field due to the pandemic,” Warner said. “We kept repeating in our head, ‘Every man counts, every man counts. Find a man, track him down.’ And I think it really came to that conclusion — losing by four points, every man counts.”
“Our team gave it our all today, so I think we should be excited about that, but it’s also a pretty big disappointment losing by four points, not going to states as a team,” Burd said. “But I’m excited to go to states with these [two] this year.”
The only team that missed a district championship — and therefore a berth in states — by fewer points was Wyomissing’s girls, who lost the 2A title to Berks Catholic by two points, 49-51. York Catholic’s girls beat Delone Catholic 52-59 for the 1A crown.
Warner and Burd had little trouble on the day’s second race. Kutztown’s Brett Mitchell beat them both by nearly 10 seconds for gold, but the distance between Warner/Burd and fourth-place Moseley Driscoll (York Catholic) was much larger — 22 seconds.
It was Pushart that required late-race dramatics to punch his ticket to Hershey. He beat York Catholic’s Jonathan Stromberg by 1.8 seconds for sixth. At the time, not knowing YC would go on to advance as a team, that extra spot was important.
“I didn’t even know I was really in contention until about 100 meters left, and they said to the kid in front of me he was in sixth,” Pushart said. “So, I thought, ‘If I pass him, there’s probably a good chance I can go.”
District 3 Cross Country: Boiling Springs sophomore Peyton Ellis, with help of friends, clinches 2A girls gold
Inseparable pair does it again
It’s hard to find a running duo more entertaining before, during and after a race than Boiling Springs’ Evan Kase and Gibran Varahrami.
The two have been side by side since “youth track,” Varahrami said. That means hours a day at school, on the practice course and in the gym. It’s a lot of laughing, a lot of talking and a lot of competing.
Support Local Journalism
Even during the last two postseason races, it’s tough to tell if the two know they’re even competing against other runners. They spend almost the entire race chatting with each other.
“You love it,” first-year Bubblers head coach Abram Albert said.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Kase said. “Without [Varahrami] and vice versa, I don’t think we’d be in the position that we are. … In and out every single day it’s just pushing each other, making each other better, and I think that’s the sole reason why we are where we are now.”
And that’s PIAA Class 2A qualifiers.
A week after Varahrami bested his bud in the final few meters, it was Kase this time who won the 100-meter dash at the end, finishing fifth (16:32.3) to Varahrami’s sixth (16:35.2).
.@GoBubblers boys are sending two to states at a minimum. Tag-team duo Evan Kase and Gibraltar Varahrami finish 5th and 6th, which is good enough to qualify in Class 2A. Like always, they finish back-to-back. pic.twitter.com/pf5nNhbEiO— Jake Adams (WEAR A MASK) (@jakeadams520) October 31, 2020
They will be heading to Hershey together for the first time as one of the top six individual qualifiers from District 3 — Varahrami has qualified once before.
“I didn’t think I made it, I still don’t know if I made it,” Varahrami said, laughing.
“I saw my sister walking towards me [at the finish line] with her hands up like this, and I knew,” Kase said, gesturing with his hands raised.
The boys fell short of their stated goal of qualifying the entire team. Kennard-Dale won the day with 45 points, and the Bubblers finished third with 78. In a normal year, the dynamic duo would be joined by their teammates, further solidifying Varahrami’s claim that this is the best boys team in program history.
“I still think that this is the best team in Boiling Springs history. We’ve never had two people in the 16’s,” he said. “Any regular year we would’ve gone, and I think knowing that should carry the program forward positively.”
Quotable
Camp Hill’s Anna Long, who finished sixth (21:26.9) in Class 1A girls to qualify for states: “I am pretty satisfied. I was honestly not expecting this for certain, so it’s just beyond amazing that I get the chance to run at states again. I’m just very, very grateful.”
Mechanicsburg’s Hope McKenney, who finished 18th (19:08.7) in Class 3A girls and missed states, along with her team: “I’m happy that we had a season. It’s really a blessing to — every practice that we can have, every race we have, no matter how it goes, just being able to be out here with the girls is amazing.”
Cumberland Valley’s Jordan Tiday, who finished third (15:58.2, a PR) in Class 3A boys to qualify for states: “Oh, I am very happy, yeah. … I was determined to break 16 today. So, that’s what kept me going.”
Shippensburg’s Eli Spence, who finished eighth (16:03.0) in Class 3A boys to qualify for states: “It’s lots of mixed emotions. I’ve wanted to win districts for so long, and any other year 16-flat or 16:01 would’ve gotten me first or second. But [it’s] the fastest time since 2015 was run on this course today. The winner (Penn Manor’s Graham Thomas, 15:41.5) just ran an amazing time, there’s no way I can compete with that. So, props to him, he did amazing. Yeah, it’s just really mixed because I had my race plan and I executed really well. … It’s great, but I was really hoping to win today.”
.@GoCHAthletics' Anna Long the first local runner to cross in girls 1A. She finishes in 6th at around 21:27. pic.twitter.com/ZpCpbRO9JQ— Jake Adams (WEAR A MASK) (@jakeadams520) October 31, 2020
Top local girls 3A runner this year: @GoMechanicsburg junior Hope McKenney. She finishes 18th in about 19:09.— Jake Adams (WEAR A MASK) (@jakeadams520) October 31, 2020
Only the team champ and the next top 12 individual runners qualify for states this year in 3A. McKenney will need some help to get there. pic.twitter.com/5y5fagsiOv
Top local girls 3A runner this year: @GoMechanicsburg junior Hope McKenney. She finishes 18th in about 19:09.— Jake Adams (WEAR A MASK) (@jakeadams520) October 31, 2020
Only the team champ and the next top 12 individual runners qualify for states this year in 3A. McKenney will need some help to get there. pic.twitter.com/5y5fagsiOv
Districts XC 1.JPG
Districts XC 2.JPG
Districts XC 3.JPG
Districts XC 4.JPG
Districts XC 5
Districts XC 6.JPG
Districts XC 7.JPG
Districts XC 8.JPG
Districts XC 9.JPG
Districts XC 10.JPG
Districts XC 11.JPG
Districts XC 12.JPG
Districts XC 13.JPG
Districts XC 14.JPG
Districts XC 15.JPG
Districts XC 16.JPG
Districts XC 17.JPG
Districts XC 18.JPG
Districts XC 19.JPG
Districts XC 20.JPG
Districts XC 21.JPG
Districts XC 22.JPG
Districts XC 23.JPG
Districts XC 24.JPG
Districts XC 25.JPG
Districts XC 26.JPG
Districts XC 27.JPG
Districts XC 28.JPG
Districts XC 29.JPG
Districts XC 30.JPG
Districts XC 31.JPG
Districts XC 32.JPG
Districts XC 33.JPG
Districts XC 34.JPG
Districts XC 35.JPG
Districts XC 36.JPG
Districts XC 37.JPG
Districts XC 38.JPG
Districts XC 39.JPG
Districts XC 40.JPG
Districts XC 41.JPG
Districts XC 42.JPG
Districts XC 43.JPG
Districts XC 44.JPG
Districts XC 45.JPG
Districts XC 46.JPG
Districts XC 47.JPG
Districts XC 48.JPG
Districts XC 49.JPG
Districts XC 50.JPG
Districts XC 51.JPG
Districts XC 52.JPG
Districts XC 53.JPG
Districts XC 54.JPG
Districts XC 55.JPG
Districts XC 56.JPG
Districts XC 57.JPG
Districts XC 58.JPG
Districts XC 59.JPG
Districts XC 60.JPG
Districts XC 61.JPG
Districts XC 62.JPG
Districts XC 63.JPG
Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!