District 3 Cross Country Notebook: Trinity boys send 3 to PIAA championships in bittersweet 1A race; Boiling Springs duo heading to states

NEWVILLE — “Every man counts.”

Perhaps no cross country team lived that more than Trinity’s boys Saturday at Big Spring High School.

The Shamrocks lost by four points to York Catholic for the District 3 Class 1A Boys Cross Country Championships team title. And with the PIAA only accepting district team champions this year (and the top five remaining individual runners in 1A) during the coronavirus pandemic, it also meant the Shamrocks will not go together to Hersheypark Parkview Cross Country Course next week.

The margin of error in a four-point race is slim. Five seconds here, beat one more runner there.

And that was the difference.

Trinity still had the best day outside of York Catholic, and the best of all Cumberland County small-school teams on the hilly, soggy course. Jack Warner (second, 17:12.2), Jasper Burd (third, 17:19.6) and Connor Pushart (sixth, 17:47.7) all qualified individually, snagging three of the top five individual qualifying spots the district can send this year to states.

The Shamrocks qualified the most runners for the state championships out of any team that didn’t qualify as a whole. Most teams sent one runner at most, with a few able to push through two in the tightened fields.