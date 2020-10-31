District 3 Cross Country: Boiling Springs sophomore Peyton Ellis, with help of friends, clinches 2A girls gold

NEWVILLE — Confidence does not come easily to Peyton Ellis.
It takes constant internal focus and the help of close friends on her Boiling Springs cross country team to right her mind before races, especially big ones. Despite proving as a freshman and again a week ago at the Mid-Penn Cross Country Championships she’s one of the top young runners in central Pennsylvania, she doesn’t quite see herself in the same light as others might.
So, when she handily won the District 3 Class 2A Girls Cross Country Championship on Saturday with an impressive 19:17.0 on a sopping wet course, it was the kind of shot in the arm she’s always looking for.
“It just kind of helps my physical confidence knowing that I can push my body to the extent that I can, and that’ll probably help me more in the future with my self-confidence,” Ellis said with her freshly earned gold medal draped around her neck at Big Spring High School. “But it’s just slowly putting more trust into my body and knowing I can push my limits more and still be fine. So, I guess it’s helping in that sense.”
She is the first district 2A champion following the four-year reign of dominance by Greencastle-Antrim’s Taryn Parks (2016 champion) and Northern’s Marlee Starliper (champion: 2017-19).
Ellis showed glimpses a year ago when she finished third behind that pair in the district championship in 18:56. She parlayed that into a 14th-place finish at the PIAA championships a week later, looking like the next young runner to take on the mantel left behind by Starliper and Parks.
“It’s crazy because last year I watched Marlee win, and now it’s me,” Ellis said. “It doesn’t seem right. It’s crazy.
“It just feels crazy. I never thought it’d be me winning a district — that’s crazy. I can’t even put my head around it.”
Crazy it may seem, but reality it now is. And the reality is Ellis looks like she could continue to dominate the scene for two more years. As she continues to rack up more wins, her confidence is likely to grow.
“I’ve only known these kids for a couple months here,” first-year Bubblers head coach Abram Albert said. “But, yeah, I think as she gets into high school a little bit more she’ll see that and things will just change naturally. … She knows that she is one of the best in the area.”
Ellis hasn’t lost a race yet this season and goes into next week’s state championships looking like a surefire Top 5 medal contender at Hersheypark Parkview Cross Country Course. But the success has actually made it harder for her to feel confident before races, she said.
“It’s actually gotten a little bit harder ‘cause it’s not my freshman year anymore, I know what I’m doing,” she said. “So, it’s a lot harder to be like — I’m not really as much of an amateur as I once was, so it’s a lot more pressure.”
The first district champ from Boiling Springs since Lillie Brown also threw down a 19:17 in 2011 in Hershey for 2A gold, Ellis has time to grow as a runner and build up that confidence. But for now she relies heavily on her supporting cast, especially her teammates.
Senior Katryn Yocum — who finished 12th (20:54.8), five spots short of qualifying for states due to the smaller qualifying fields the PIAA is accepting from each district during the pandemic — has been a particularly strong shoulder for Ellis to lean on the last two years.
“We’re always there for each other, we warm up together and stuff,” Ellis said. “And it’s just so easy to talk to her. And I always go to her before races and she helps calm me down. Honestly, I don’t know what I’d do without her. She helps me have more confidence in myself and feel more at ease before a race.”
And then there’s Albert, perhaps the best coach Ellis could ask for as she tries to follow in Starliper’s footsteps. Albert coached Starliper, a North Carolina State freshman who is arguably the best runner in state history, to three District 3 and three PIAA golds as an assistant on the Polar Bears staff.
“The fourth individual title in a row here [for me], for districts,” Albert said.
During those years, Albert learned the fast regular season invitationals didn’t matter. The end game was always the postseason, and he learned how to cater training around that goal.
“And I’m always like, ‘Are you gonna be happy if you’re sitting at home but you have this really fast PR?’” Albert said. “And most of the time people are gonna say, ‘No, because I’m sitting at home and states is happening right now.’”
And that’s where Ellis finds herself for the second time in her short career — back at states, this time wearing a district gold medal that proves she’s among the best around.
