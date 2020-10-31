District 3 Cross Country: Boiling Springs sophomore Peyton Ellis, with help of friends, clinches 2A girls gold

The first district champ from Boiling Springs since Lillie Brown also threw down a 19:17 in 2011 in Hershey for 2A gold, Ellis has time to grow as a runner and build up that confidence. But for now she relies heavily on her supporting cast, especially her teammates.

Senior Katryn Yocum — who finished 12th (20:54.8), five spots short of qualifying for states due to the smaller qualifying fields the PIAA is accepting from each district during the pandemic — has been a particularly strong shoulder for Ellis to lean on the last two years.

“We’re always there for each other, we warm up together and stuff,” Ellis said. “And it’s just so easy to talk to her. And I always go to her before races and she helps calm me down. Honestly, I don’t know what I’d do without her. She helps me have more confidence in myself and feel more at ease before a race.”

And then there’s Albert, perhaps the best coach Ellis could ask for as she tries to follow in Starliper’s footsteps. Albert coached Starliper, a North Carolina State freshman who is arguably the best runner in state history, to three District 3 and three PIAA golds as an assistant on the Polar Bears staff.

“The fourth individual title in a row here [for me], for districts,” Albert said.