Cross Country: Trinity's Jasper Burd wins District 3 Class A crown, leading Shamrocks to team title

When he crossed the rain-soaked finish line at Big Spring High School Saturday morning, cementing his status as the District 3 Class A champion, Trinity’s Jasper Burd flexed with both his arms. He continued his triumphant trot for a few paces, but before the moment could soak in, the senior turned to watch his teammates.

One by one, the Shamrocks completed their individual 3.1-mile races. Isaac Burd finished fouth. Connor Pushart took eighth. Owen Charles charged to 11th, and Jack Staul rounded out the Shamrocks’ team scoring in 19th.

Led by their individual champion, the Shamrocks claimed the Class A team title at the District 3 Championships for the first time in program history, piggybacking on their Mid-Penn Capital title and the top Class A performance at the Mid-Penn Conference meet, and setting the stage for one more run together at the PIAA Championships scheduled for Nov. 6 at Hershey’s Parkside Course.

Beyond the Shamrocks’ shining moment, Saturday’s District 3 Championships also featured a second-place finish for Carlisle’s Ray Bondy in the Class 3A boys race, and third-place finishes for Carlisle’s Vanessa Alder (Class 3A) and Trinity’s Lila Shore (Class 2A). Local runners captured 15 individual medals, and qualified three teams and 11 additional individuals for the state meet.

“We run that race together,” Jasper Burd said after conquering the Class A competition. “They always say, ‘How is cross country day a team sport?’ Today just really shows how much a team sport it is because everybody out here, in order for us to move on to states as a team, everybody had to come out here and put 100 percent in.”

Burd finished third in districts as a junior last year, and the Shamrocks finished second to York Catholic in the team standings by four points. It gave them motivation throughout the off-season workouts and regular-season dual meets and invitationals that helped them measure up against their competition, as they made it their mission to make school history as a team.

“The day is finally here,” Burd said, “and we did exactly what we came here to do.”

Burd, the Shamrocks’ first individual champion since Tommy Gruschow in 2010, charged to the front of the pack at the race’s onset, making sure to maintain his footing on a course soaked from Friday’s heavy rain that had dwindled to a drizzle by Saturday morning.

“It was kind of like just running on sand,” he said. “It was hard to find a good hold when you were running. I was just trying to stick to the outside where it was less muddy.”

Moseley Driscoll of York Catholic gave chase the whole way, finishing second (17:17.4) ahead of Tulpehocken’s Ethan Guss. Trinity took four of the next 14 places to clinch the team title.

“I was just so proud of my team,” Burd said, “with the amount of courage they brought out here today and just all this effort they put on this course today was just fantastic.”

Strong finishes for Bondy, Alder

Hempfield’s Aidan Hodge controlled most of the Class 3A boys race, but in the final frantic moments, the chase pack jostled for positioning. Bondy barreled toward the finish line, surging ahead of York Suburban’s Cole Adams in the final steps to finish second (16:06.7) to Hodge (16:04.9) and earning his first state berth as a senior.

After the finish, Bondy reflected on the starting line before the race and the 236 runners who lined up for the starting gun.

“You do your run-outs,” Bondy said, “and then you’re looking at the whole field, and it’s like, ‘That’s a lot of people.’ And I’m supposed to be out in front of all of them? It’s a really humbling experience to be able to do that.”

Bondy battled his way toward the lead pack.

“We were making sure we were staying on the sides,” he said, “where we were away from the mud so we wouldn’t slip and fall. There were a couple close calls, but in general, it was just a fun race. We ran a little more than 5K because we didn’t take the sharpest corners, but man, that was awesome.”

Coming down the final stretch, Bondy knew he had enough left in the proverbial tank to make a move.

“I knew I had to kick,” he said, “so I was able to trust it more.”

Also in the mass of humanity that raced toward the rain-soaked finish line was Cumberland Valley’s Jordan Tiday, who overcame a pair of stumbles to finish eighth at 16:26.0. He leaned in to the finis line, pulling in just ahead of Northeastern’s Cole Perry (16:26.7).

“I just find it in me to sprint at the end,” Tiday said. “That’s what I always do. I save a kick for the end.”

Bondy wore a retro Carlisle jersey on the course, the same style worn by Kyle Hurston in 2008.

“It’s really fun to have not only and old jersey,” he said, “but also the history. It’s not just me. The program wouldn’t be what it is without the guys who came before me.”

Alder added another notch to Carlisle’s running history with a third-place finish in the Class 3A girls race. Alder stayed back through the first two miles before closing the gap on champion Claire Paci of Greencastle-Antrim (18:29.7) and runner-up Katie Dallas of Wilson (18:33.9).

“Around the beginning of the second mile, I started to work my way up,” the junior said. “Maybe if I had gone a little earlier, I could’ve caught them.”

Later in the race, the Mechanicssburg trio of Olivia Walter, Hope McKenney and Raihana Yameogo finished ninth (19:07.8), 10th (19:14.0) and 16th (19:28.0), helping the Wildcats claim third place in the team standings and a qualifying big to the state championships.

“It’s painful,” Yameogo said, “but then you see your teammate right there, and it’s like, ‘They’re doing this for me. I need to keep going for them.”

Shore shines in 2A

Before the Wildcat seniors punched their tickets to states, Trinity freshman Lila Shore qualified with a third-place finish in the Class 2A race at 19:59.4.

“My goal this year was to go to states,” Shore said, “and I accomplished that, so it’s a great feeling.”

Shore surged to the finish line behind Oley Valley’s Ava Lottig (19:42.2) and Bishop McDevitt’s Katelyn Deitrick (19:47).

Boiling Springs’ Anna Chamberlin finished sixth (20:22.1) and was joined on the medal stand by teammate Haylee Erme, who finished 10th (20:55.4), helping the Bubblers finish third as a team to qualify for states.

“Earlier in the season, I really underestimated myself coming into a new sport,” said Chamberlin, who previously played field hockey in the fall. “I thought these girls had so many more years of experience than me. I didn’t know if I’d ever catch up. But it was fun to be in that top 10 and race with these girls who I know are putting in just as much work as I am.”

Other medalists

Mechanicsburg’s Cody Manges earned a Class 3A medal and a state berth, finishing 13th at 16:36.6. His teammate, Carter Paul, also qualified for states with a 21st-place finish.

In the Class 3A girls race, Cumberland Valley’s Kate Vonah earned a state berth, finishing 35th at 20:37.6.

Boiling Springs’ Tommy Crum and Big Spring’s Trevor Richwine earned Class 2A medals, finishing 12th (17:04.2) and 18th (17:17.8), respectively. Big Spring’s Blake Wenger (21st, 17:31.0) and East Pennsboro’s Andrew Namatka (23rd, 17:35.3) also qualified for states.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.