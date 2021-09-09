Cross Country Notes: An early test for Mechanicsburg, a Senior Day surge and other notes

The cross country season kicked off in a big way in Cumberland County. Here's a look back at the first week of action.

Wildcats post first-place finishes but fall in tight team tests at Hershey

Mechanicsburg and Hershey both entered the season with high expectations and extensive experience, and they had the chance to test their lineups against each other Tuesday at Hershey’s Shank Park.

The host Trojans, who finished third as a team at the Mid-Penn boys championships last year, held off Mechanicsburg (sixth at Mid-Penns last year) by the slimmest of margins, winning 27-28. Mechanicsburg’s Carter Paul took first place overall at 17:19.5.

The girls’ contest, featuring six of the Mid-Penn’s top 15 individual finishers last year, also featured a back-and-forth team finish with the hosts taking a 26-31 decision. The top of the Wildcats’ lineup showed its strength, though, as the senior duo of Olivia Walter and Hope McKenney finished first (19:25.8) and third (20:20.6).

Cumberland Valley proves up for a challenge at Chambersburg