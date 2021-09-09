Cross Country Notes: An early test for Mechanicsburg, a Senior Day surge and other notes

The cross country season kicked off in a big way in Cumberland County. Here's a look back at the first week of action.
Wildcats post first-place finishes but fall in tight team tests at Hershey
Mechanicsburg and Hershey both entered the season with high expectations and extensive experience, and they had the chance to test their lineups against each other Tuesday at Hershey’s Shank Park.
The host Trojans, who finished third as a team at the Mid-Penn boys championships last year, held off Mechanicsburg (sixth at Mid-Penns last year) by the slimmest of margins, winning 27-28. Mechanicsburg’s Carter Paul took first place overall at 17:19.5.
The girls’ contest, featuring six of the Mid-Penn’s top 15 individual finishers last year, also featured a back-and-forth team finish with the hosts taking a 26-31 decision. The top of the Wildcats’ lineup showed its strength, though, as the senior duo of Olivia Walter and Hope McKenney finished first (19:25.8) and third (20:20.6).
Cumberland Valley proves up for a challenge at Chambersburg
Some of the Mid-Penn Commonwealth’s top competitors faced off in Chambersburg, where Cumberland Valley and State College challenged the Trojans. While the hosts soared to the top of the team standings with two wins in each meet, Cumberland Valley authored a pair of first-place finishes. Jordan Tiday won the boys race at 16:54, helping the Eagles defeat State College (15-50) and stay within striking distance of victorious Chambersburg (33-22).
In the girls’ race, Cumberland Valley took three of the top six spots with performances from Kate Vonah (third, 21:20), Chloe Worrell (fifth, 22:55) and freshman Greta Dwyer (sixth, 22:00). The Eagles defeated State College (15-48) and fell to Chambersburg (37-23).
Ellis, Crum lead Boiling Springs sweep
Boiling Springs built momentum with a big season in 2020, and the momentum carried over for the Bubblers in their season opener at Shippensburg. Peyton Ellis, the reigning Mid-Penn and District Three Class 2A champion, won the girls’ race at 21:00. Haylee Erme (second, 22:44), Julia Steel (fourth, 24:08), Amanda Delevan (seventh, 24:35) and Sydney Sutton (eighth, 25:06) completed the scoring and secured the victory.
Tommy Crum took first place (18:03) for the Bubbler boys, who went 6-0 last year to win the Colonial Division last year. Crum let a quartet of Boiling Springs boys in the top five Tuesday, joined by Connor Petula (second, 18:48), Jacob Sokolofsky (third, 18:57) and Braelen Mowe (fifth, 20:28).
Johnson breaks the tape on Senior Day
Red Land celebrated Senior Day Tuesday in a home tri-meet against Lower Dauphin and Palmyra. One of the seniors, Matt Johnson, raced to a first-place finish in the boys’ race at 18:43. The Patriots fell to 0-2 with a pair of losses.
Big weekend ahead
The weekend’s slate features several highly anticipated meets for local runners, including Saturday’s Spiked Shoe Invitational at Penn State (featuring Carlisle), the PTXC meet at Kutztown (Cedar Cliff, Cumberland Valley, Red Land) and the Little Dutchmen Invite at Lebanon Valley (Northern).
Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross