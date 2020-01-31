Cross Country: Northern's Marlee Starliper named Gatorade Pennsylvania Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year
Cross Country

Cross Country: Northern's Marlee Starliper named Gatorade Pennsylvania Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year

District 3 Cross Country

Northern's Marlee Starliper was named the Gatorade Pennsylvania Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year on Monday.

 Sentinel file

Northern's Marlee Starliper was named the 2019-20 Gatorade Pennsylvania Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year on Monday.

The North Carolina State commit is the fourth runner ever, boys or girls, to win three straight PIAA Class 2A cross country championship golds, and only the sixth in PIAA history to win three state titles.

Coinciding with those three straight titles, this is her third consecutive Gatorade Runner of the Year in the state.

The senior won the Foot Locker Northeast Regional championship in 17:03.6 and finished second nationally at the Foot Locker Cross Country Championships in 16:46.8 in December in a dramatically tight finish. She also took fifth at the Nike Cross Nationals Finals to clinch All-American honors.

That all came after she shattered the 39-year-old PIAA champions record by nearly nine seconds with her 17:10.9 on the challenging Hersheypark Parkview Cross Country course.

Starliper is competing in indoor track during the winter. This spring she'll try to reclaim the 3200 state gold she won as a sophomore or potentially go for her first ever 1600 gold.

