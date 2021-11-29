Cross Country: Local runners compete at Eastbay regional meet

Cumberland Valley senior Kate Vonah finished 100th overall in the championship girls race at 20 minutes, 48.3 seconds. Her teammate, Chloe Warrell, finished 109th at 21:01.5. Ringwood, New Jersey’s Angelina Perez won the regional title at 17:21.5, leading the pack that qualified for the national championships scheduled for Dec. 11 at Balboa Park in San Diego. West Chester Henderson’s Jenna Mulhern (fourth, 17:46.4) and Moon’s Mia Cochran (ninth, 18:01.7) were the two Pennsylvania runners who qualified for nationals.