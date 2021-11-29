 Skip to main content
HS Cross Country

Cross Country: Local runners compete at Eastbay regional meet

Bruce Dallas Invitational 17

Cumberland Valley’s Chloe Warrell competes in the Girls 3200 Meter Finals at the Bruce Dallas Invitational Saturday at Cumberland Valley High School.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Carlisle's Vanessa Alder and Ray Bondy authored a pair of second-place finishes at the Mid-Penn Championships

A trio of local runners competed in the Eastbay Northeast Cross Country Regional Championships Saturday at VanCortlandt Park in Bronx, New York.

Cumberland Valley senior Kate Vonah finished 100th overall in the championship girls race at 20 minutes, 48.3 seconds. Her teammate, Chloe Warrell, finished 109th at 21:01.5. Ringwood, New Jersey’s Angelina Perez won the regional title at 17:21.5, leading the pack that qualified for the national championships scheduled for Dec. 11 at Balboa Park in San Diego. West Chester Henderson’s Jenna Mulhern (fourth, 17:46.4) and Moon’s Mia Cochran (ninth, 18:01.7) were the two Pennsylvania runners who qualified for nationals.

Mechanicsburg’s Leah Snyder also competed at the Eastbay northeast regional, finishing 50th in the junior/senior girls race.

No local boys competed, and no Pennsylvania boys qualified for nationals for the first time since 2003, according to Milesplit.

