Carlisle’s Ana Bondy finished fifth overall in the girls’ 3K race, Mechanicsburg finished fourth in the girls team standings, and the Thundering Herd finished fourth in the boys team standings, leading local performances at the inaugural Warrior Twilight Tune-Up Invitational Saturday night at Warwick High School.

Bondy, a sophomore looking to build on a state-qualifying freshman season, ran in the fourth and final girls heat, clocking in at 10 minutes, 53.0 seconds. Mechanicsburg’s Jocelyn Saultz, a fellow sophomore, finished eighth in the heat and overall at 10:59.6. The Wildcats’ Alyssa Gates and Mackenzie Reinert also posted top-30 overall finishes, taking 22nd (11:41.9) and 28th (11:52.7), respectively. Reinert won the third heat while Hempfield’s Ella Wolfe took the overall title at 10:30.5, and Exeter topped the girls team standings.

Kolbin Heberlig posted the top local time among the boys, taking seventh place overall at 9:22.1 from the sixth and final heat. The Herd’s Josh Blanton finished 23rd (9:44.5), and Denny Shank 33rd (9:52.3). Lebanon’s Ramon Urena Batista won the sixth and fastest heat at 9:03.1 in a photo finish with Red Lion’s Daniel Naylor (9:03.3). Nathan Seibert paced the Mechanicsburg boys to a 10th-place finish in the team standings, taking 55th place individually (10;18.9). Noah Foust led West Shore Christian runners, taking 75th place overall at 10:36.7. Elizabethtown claimed the team title.

For full results, see the 2L Race Services website.

Shore sets pace in 5K

Trinity junior Lila Shore authored the top female performance in the 5K race at Hershey’s Ben & Tim Day Saturday. Shore completed the race in 19:51.2, more than 12 seconds ahead of Frederick, Maryland’s Taylor Ludman Hallock, who finished second (20:03.9) in the group.

C Fred Joslyn of Boiling Springs posted the top time among locals in the open 5K, finishing 10th overall at 16:25.5.

For full results, click here.

On deck

The first full week of the cross country season features a handful of invitationals featuring local entries, including The Run for Chocolate at Hershey Tuesday, the Diocesan Invitational at York Catholic Thursday, the Enos Yeager Memorial Invitational at Chambersburg and the Spartan Kick-Off at York Tech Friday and the Big Valley Invitational at Indian Valley Saturday.

