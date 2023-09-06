Andrew Hampton spent most of his childhood, and the early stages of his running career, on the flat ground of the American Midwest. When he moved to Pennsylvania at the start of his freshman year at Cumberland Valley, he not only had to navigate the new landscape of high school, but he also had to learn how to run along the rolling hills of central Pennsylvania.

“Moving from Kansas, it’s flat as a pancake,” said Hampton, now a senior and a cross country captain for the Eagles. “It took me a solid few months to get ready for the hills. The hills, they suck, but they’re what I look forward to in a race. I don’t know why or how, but I’m decent at hills, so that’s good. I use it to my advantage.”

Hampton has experienced highs and lows throughout his cross country career. Heading into his final cross country season – one that started with a second-place finish in a tri-meet at home against Chambersburg and State College – Hampton is ready for the final climb as a leader, a competitor and a returning state qualifier who came within one place of reaching the PIAA medal stand as a junior.

Hampton had attacked Hershey’s Parkview Course and its notorious hills early in the 2022 state championship race. By his own admission, he started too fast, and as he reached the final hill, he could see himself slipping out of medal contention while he tried to retain consciousness. The top 25 individuals received state medals. Hampton finished 26th in the Class 3A race at 17 minutes, 2.7 seconds.

“I was seeing stars,” Hampton said. “I was about to pass out. But I know what I’ve got to do now. I’m not disappointed at all. I’m proud. I did something that not many people do. … I learned my lesson, and I’m going to come back this year. I want to get that state medal.”

Chambersburg senior Ari Snyder, who medaled with a 14th-place finish at last year’s state meet, pulled away from the pack in Tuesday’s dual meet at Cumberland Valley, cruising to a win in 16:48.9 and leading the Trojans to a team win. Hampton took second place at 17:20.2.

“He’s been really good so far,” Hampton said of Snyder. “It’s going to be fun. He and I, I think, are going to have some better fights than we had today. Toda wasn’t my day, but that’s OK.”

When Hampton emerged from the woods and down a hill for the final quarter-mile stretch of Cumberland Valley’s 3.1-mile course, Snyder was winding around the final loop toward the finish line, but the Trojans’ Owen Schrader (17:27.47) threw down a challenge for second place about 25 yards behind the heels of Hampton’s new red spikes. Hampton’s dad, Stephen, sounded the alarm and watched as his son held on.

Hampton’s parents had steered him toward running. When he was 10, they signed him up for the Blue Thunder Track Club out of Columbus, Missouri.

“I thought I was a sprinter for about two years,” Hampton said. “I was like, ‘I’m The Flash. I’m that fast.’ And then when I hit seventh grade, I realized I wasn’t a sprinter. I was a distance runner.”

Distance running led Hampton to cross country, which to him just meant practicing in the woods instead of on the track. But five years in, he’s embraced the sport’s nuances and its challenges, its psychological hills along with the physical ones.

“He has grown as a runner,” said Cumberland Valley head coach Springman. “He’s a good teammate. He’s one of our captains. He leads by example. He sees everyone the same as himself. You couldn’t ask for a kid better than that.”

Hampton had been a contributing member of the Eagles’ run to a Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division title and the top team finish at the conference championship meet. The Eagles lost three of their top five to graduation in Joseph Butler, Jordan Tiday and Dominic Devlin. Junior Carter McClellan, a top-seven runner last year, left the team to focus on his studies. Hampton’s fellow seniors Shane O’Connell and Jackson Gross, along with junior Everett Byer and junior Khush Patel, a transfer from East Pennsboro, compose the core of Cumberland Valley’s lineup.

“It feels a lot different,” Hampton said. “I’m one of the oldest people there now, so I have some leadership. It just takes practice.”

Hampton enjoyed jumping back into a team setting after training, for the most part, on his own during the summer. On most days, he’d run 8 miles. At a couple points, he battled Iliotibial Band Syndrome – ITBS – which causes pain on the outside of the knee. But the pain subsided, and he felt refreshed heading into the season and the hills that lie ahead.

“I think what made a big difference for him is his work ethic,” Springman said. “One of the problems I have with him is he doesn’t know how to quit. He needs to be more patient, but as the season goes on, I think we’re going to see more of that.”

Hampton has considered taking his running career to the next level. His mile times during the track and field season in the spring, when he won Mid-Penn and District 3 gold with the Eagles’ 4x800-meter relay team, approached the Penn State recruiting standards. Wherever he goes, Hampton wants to study physical therapy. But that’s a hill in the distance, another challenge for another day.

