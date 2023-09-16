As a senior at Big Spring High School, Blake Wenger has seen the Newville campus hundreds of times and in countless contexts. To him, there’s nothing like the annual Ben Bloser Bulldog Cross Country Invitational, which saw its latest installment unfold Saturday with about 2,000 total runners competing in eight races that spanned the middle school, junior varsity and varsity levels.

“Just the atmosphere,” Wenger said. “The environment is just crazy here. As soon as I walked into the school today, my heart kind of skipped a beat. It’s like, ‘This is real. There are this many people here, competing against each other.’ It’s just really good for the sport.”

Wenger reeled in a top-30 medal on his home course, finishing 14th in the combined Class A/Class 2A boys race after covering the 3.1 miles in 17 minutes, 7.12 seconds, good for 12th place in the Class 2A contingent. East Pennsboro’s Andrew Namatka finished third overall in the combined race at 16:18.86 in the top performance among five Sentinel-area boys who medaled Saturday.

“I don’t want to go out and embarrass our school on our home course and everything, so obviously, this one is circled on the calendar, and it means a lot.”

Wenger, who has been targeting a sub-17-minute time, encroached on his goal on his home course, which also hosts the Mid-Penn and District 3 championships in October. Despite falling short, he felt good about his physical conditioning and his mental approach.

“It was a good race this year,” he said, “had a lot of fast kids in it. I think what I ran today would’ve gotten me top five last year, which is crazy to think. It just adds to how good Mid-Penns and districts are going to be this year.”

The “fast kids” included Milton’s Ryan Bickhart and Rex Farr, who finished first and second a t 16:02.67 and 16:14.29, respectively.

“They got out fast,” Namatka said, “and they just stayed out fast. Good for them for that. I couldn’t do that, but they just looked strong throughout the race.”

Namatka, battling a blister in his foot, built a comfortable lead on the runners behind him, finishing 14 seconds ahead of the next runner, Juniata’s Wyatt Stroup (16:32.08).

“Since we run this course for Mid-Penns and districts, I really wanted to get a good time on this course,” Namatka said, “and kind of figure out where I was at this early in the season in order to work it out and see what I could do better the next time through.”

Boiling Springs’ Connor Petula also earned a medal, finishing 15th in Class 2A, and 20th overall in the combined race, at 17:17.53. West Shore Christian’s Noah Foust claimed a medal with a 20th-place finish (18:32.27) among the Class A runners.

In the Class 3A race, won by Hershey’s Vinay Raman (15:47.39), Cedar Cliff’s Adam Hintze and Red Land’s Tyson Delaney finished 58th (17:39.52) and 59th (17:41.14) to lead the local contingent.

