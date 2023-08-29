HUMMELSTOWN – Andrew Namatka had trained all summer, harder that he had before, in the weeks leading up to his senior cross country season. The East Pennsboro low stick put the training to the test Tuesday at Shaffer Park on a rigorous course and the home of The Run for the Chocolate, an invitational that brought out entries from 16 different schools on a muggy, overcast afternoon.

“My main goal was just to see where I was,” Namatka said, “to take this as like a checkpoint kind of race to see right where I was and how I could improve on that. I came out better than I expected, so that was good.”

Namatka transitioned a smooth start to the race into a smooth start to his regular season, finishing second in the boys 11th and 12th-grade race at 17 minutes, 10.7 seconds, behind only Vinay Raman of Hershey, who blazed a trail through his home course in 16:29.2.

Big Spring’s Blake Wenger finished eighth in the varsity boys race (17:59.7). East Pennsboro’s Jessalyn Welsh and Northern’s Cadence Chizmar also earned candy bars with top-10 finishes in their respective races. Welsh placed third in the varisty girls race at 21:26.8, and Chizmar made her 5K debut as the runner-up in the ninth and 10th-grade girls race at 20:48.2.

“I feel more conditioned,” said Namatka, whose junior season included Mid-Penn and District 3 medals and a second consecutive trip to the state’s Class 2A championship race. “Last summer, I really didn’t run as much as I should have, and I didn’t do harder workouts. This summer, I knew that going into my senior season, I have to give it my all.”

While Raman rushed to a sizable lead from the onset, Namatka worked his way into second place in the early stages of the race and focused on working the hills to maintain his advantage over Hershey’s Jacob Abraham, who finished third (17:21.7).

“When we started to get to those hills, I was struggling a little bit,” Namatka said. “I’m not going to lie. But I kept pushing. I knew that was going to be the best way to maintain my distance apart from the person behind me, so I kept going strong.”

Wenger sets tone

Going strong, mentally, through the final stages of a races has been a point of emphasis for Wenger in his offseason training.

“I’m just really focusing on, when I’m 2 miles in, just gritting it out, talking to myself and keeping a positive mindset because I’ve really struggled with that in the past two years,” he said. “Just staying in a stable space mentally has helped me run a lot better so far. I just hope to keep going.”

Wenger also qualified for the state cross country meet as a junior, and he hopes to cap his varsity career with another trip to Hershey after a senior season with bigger meets and lower times. His performance Tuesday, he said, was a good start.

“Beside the state course, I would say this is the toughest course we run all year,” he said. “To run this well and feel good about it is a big deal for me.”

Strong start for Welsh

Welsh surprised herself with the success she found success in her debut cross country season as a junior. The surprises continued into her senior season Tuesday. She reeled in a third-place finish despite not feeling well.

“Before the race, I was like, ‘I’m just going to take this a little bit easier.’ I’m not expecting to kill myself because I didn’t feel good. But when the gun went off and I started running, I was toward the font. I was like, ‘Maybe I’ve got this.’”

Welsh finished behind Lower Dauphin’s Taylor Atkinson, who won the race in 20:44.9 and Central York’s Hayley Green, who took second at 21:33.2.

Fastest freshman

While Welsh warmed up for her opening race in her second cross country season, Chizmar, the Northern freshman, was wrapping up a second-place performance in her first 5K race. She trailed only sophomore Sophia Kim of Hershey, who won the race in 20:47.1.

“I felt pretty strong going into the season,” Chizmar said. “This was my first real 5K experience. I felt kind of nervous and dizzy during the race, but overall, it was a great experience.”

Joseph Murphy completed the Hershey sweep of the freshman and sophomore races, winning the boys race in 17:32.7. Red Land freshman Tyson Delaney posted the top local time in the race, finishing 13th at 19:37.8.

Close Photos: 2022 Mid-Penn Cross Country Championships Check out scenes from the Mid-Penn girls and boys championship races at Saturday's Mid-Penn meet.