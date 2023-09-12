MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

CARLISLE (Class 3A)

Head coach: Ed Boardman

Key returners: Boys – Kolbin Heberlig, so.; Denny Shank, so.; Ben Kerr, jr.; Grant Best, jr.; Ben Smith, jr.; Seth Reichenbach, so. Girls – Ana Bondy, so.; Aubrey Mackey, jr.; Lauren Vertuli, sr.

Key losses: Boys – Keven Shank, Andrew Diehl. Girls – Jayde Thomas, Maeve Evans.

Top newcomers: Boys – Josh Blount, fr. Girls – Natalya Kennedy, fr.

Outlook: After graduating their top two runners from last season, the Herd boys look to lean on a core of sophomores. Meanwhile, Bondy returns at the top of the girls lineup after her breakout freshman season landed her a trip to states.

CUMBERLAND VALLEY (Class 3A)

Head coach: Skip Springman

Key returners: Boys – Andrew Hampton, sr.; Everett Byer, jr.; Shane O’Connell, sr.; Jackson Gross, sr. Girls – Kennedy Lauer, so.; Meryn Boardman, jr.

Key losses: Boys – Jordan Tiday, Joseph Butler. Carter McClellan. Girls – Chloe Warrell, Isabella Krutz, Ellie Heilman.

Top newcomers: Boys – Khush Patel, jr.; Jack Dixson, so.; Drew Bretz, fr. Girls – Holly Barbetta, fr.; Addie Condrige, fr.; Isabelle Taylor, so.

Outlook: Despite graduating the seniors that helped the boys lock down the Mid-Penn Commonwealth title and qualify for states, the Eagles return some experience, including Hampton, who missed the state medal stand by one place as a junior. Lauer also qualified for states on the girls side and returns to a young CV lineup filled with freshmen and sophomores.

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

CEDAR CLIFF (Class 3A)

Head coach: Jason Yinger

Key returners: Boys – Jackson Kane, jr.; Liam McMillan, so.; Mitchell Sanders, jr.; Parker Graf, jr. Girls – Adysen Skokowski, so.; Emelia Warden, jr.; Cassie Nugin, jr.

Key losses: Boys – James Bechtel, Lucas Rudy, Duncan Richards, Rocco Kinyon. Girls – Olivia Mohnkern.

Top newcomers: Boys – Adam Hintze, fr.; Zane Taylor, fr. Girls – Alexa Miller, fr.; Chloe Gallo, fr.

Outlook: Despite losing some top runners, the Colts boys and girls return a mix of experience with an influx of younger runners who could contribute.

MECHANICSBURG (Class 3A)

Head coach: Brian Hager

Key returners: Boys – Nathan Seibert, sr.; Ryan Rojohn, jr.; Alex Huertas, sr. Girls – Jocelyn Saultz, so.; Alyssa Gates, jr.; Mackenzie Reinert, jr.; Lucia Morisani, so.; Morgan Reinert, jr.; Megan Johnson, jr.

Key losses: Boys – Cohen Manges, Carter Paul, Lukas Walko, Spencer Nolan. Girls – Faith Evans,

Top newcomers: Boys – Nathan Landers, fr.. Girls – Emma Faro, fr.

Outlook: Graduating a decorated senior class that included two top-15 Mid-Penn runners in Manges and Paul, the Wildcat boys aim to reload. Meanwhile, the girls – a year removed from their own offseason of turnover, look to build momentum behind Saultz, who qualified for states as a freshman last fall.

RED LAND (Class 3A)

Head coach: Larry Kell

Key returners: Boys – Nathan Jackson, so.; Matthew Van Sickele, so.; Joel Yacono, so.; Solomon McClymont, so.; Rylan Schneider, sr. Grils – Claire Shaffer, sr.; Reagan Hellyer, so.; Molly Place, jr.

Key losses: Boys – Christian McClymont. Girls – Aniya Shearer.

Top newcomers: Boys – Tyson Delaney, fr.; Davis Holland, fr. Girls – Addison Rensel, jr., Lydia Maurer, fr.; Jillian Keim, fr.

Outlook: Small in numbers, the Patriots have some runners who can pack a punch and have underclassmen who can be a factor in the upcoming years.

MID-PENN COLONIAL

BIG SPRING (Class 2A)

Head coach: Robert Jumper

Key returners: Boys – Blake Wenger, sr.; Ben Seiler, sr.; Lennon Osbaugh, jr.; Miles Moyer, jr.; Ayden Saville, jr. Girls – Izzy Walley, sr.; Sophia Wickard, sr.; Sophia Alampiev, sr.; Lillian Largent, so.; Sydney Adler, jr.

Key losses: Girls – Mikaela Ward.

Top newcomers: Boys – Jordan Gilbert, fr.; Spencer Osbaugh, fr.

Outlook: Wenger, a state qualifier, leads the Bulldogs, who return a majority of their runners from last season. The exception is Ward, who was the top girl in the Big Spring lineup.

BOILING SPRINGS (Class 2A)

Head coach: John Oszustowicz

Key returners: Connor Petula, sr.; Owen Purdy, jr.; Connor Crouch, so. Girls – Amanda Delevan, jr.; Kenzie Guistwite, so.; Emily Carroll, sr.

Key losses: Boys – Tommy Crum, Braelen Mowe, Girls – Haylee Erme, Julia Steel, Alexa Jones.

Top newcomers: Boys – Yogith Ram, so. Girls – Katie Straub, so.; Elise Chamberlin, jr.

Outlook: Graduation hit the Bubblers hard, but depth and coaching could help a younger core improve.

SHIPPENSBURG (Class 3A)

Head coach: Jonathan Marshall

Key returners: Boys – Bryce Patillo, sr.; Andreas Dunkel, jr.; Drew Chamberlin, sr. Girls – Katherine Shope, sr.; River Burrow, so.; Allessandra Luffy, jr.; Grace Hipple, sr.; Kara Fogelanger, jr.

Key losses: Boys – Noah Godfrey. Girls – none.

Top newcomers: TBD

Outlook: With a slew of returning runners, the Greyhounds look to make a splash in the Colonial Division.

WEST PERRY (Class 2A)

Head coach: Dnany O’Toole, Julie Shelley.

Key returners: Boys – Joshua Kowalewski, jr.; Riley Howard, sr.; Sean Anthony, jr.; Sydney Sanno, jr.; Autumn Albright, jr.;

Key losses: Boys – Noah Howard, Trevor Albright, Ben Fritz, Jonathan Wilt. Girls – Alyssa Hockenberry, Alexis Hockenberry, Eliza Kowalewski.

Top newcomers: TBD

Outlook: The Mustangslost their top two runners from the boys and girls Mid-Penn championship races. They’ll look for the next low sticks to step up.

MID-PENN CAPITAL

CAMP HILL (Class A)

Head coach: Mark Haywood

Key returners: Boys – Owen Burge, so.; Patrick Fitzgerald, sr.; Cole Fledman, so.; Liam Murphy, sr.; Barrett Spitzer, so. Girls – Jordan Lawruk, so.; Maddie Cappabianco, jr.; Cate Johnson, jr.; Marissa McGuire, jr.

Key losses: Boys – Cole Jones, Brandon Osoy, Martin Metelka. Girls – Alice Benavides, Siobhan Skinner.

Top newcomers: Boys – Timmy Garber, August Murray, Aedyn Phanord, Noah Wilson. Girls – Evelyn August, Cece Benavides, Hannah Naranjo, Regan Parno, Saffron Zahurancec.

Outlook: With participation up and room to grow, the Lions have a young roster anchored by Lawruk, who qualified for states last year.

EAST PENNSBORO (Class 3A)

Head coach: Robert Muhlhauser

Key returners: Boys – Andrew Namatka, sr.; Aaron Strite, jr. Girls – Jessalyn Welsh, sr.; Raven Smith, jr.

Key losses: Boys – Khush Patel. Girls – none.

Top newcomers: Boys – Carson Klose, fr.; Trent Miner, so. Girls – Mika Miller, fr.

Outlook: The Panthers’ top runners are back to lead a newer lineup into competition. Namatka is a two-time state qualifier while Welsh missed qualifying for states by two places as a junior in her debut season.

NORTHERN (Class 3A)

Head coach: Dave Ramsey (boys), Al Houser (girls)

Key returners: Boys – Colin Snyder, sr.; Burke Heltzel, so. Girls – Calder Clark, sr.; Megan Ingraham, sr.; Liberty Koepke, sr.; Tayler Yoder, sr.

Key losses: Boys – none. Girls – Anslee Depasqua, Mikalah Stauffer.

Top newcomers: Boys – Simon Yohn, jr.; Adam Borwn, fr. Girls – Cadence Chizmar, fr.; Lily Hayes, fr.; Selina Newhard, fr.; Madilyn Huffman, fr.; Marlie Andrews, fr.; Ryenn Perry, fr.

Outlook: The Polar Bear boys will rely on some of their younger runners to take a step forward while the girls have experience as well as an influx of a large freshman class that can contribute early.

TRINITY (Class 2A)

Head coach: Bob Gruschow

Key returners: Boys – Isaac Burd, jr.; Cullen Hardie, jr.; Elijah Diaz, sr.; Ted Martin, sr.; John Boylan, sr. Girls – Lila Shore, jr.; Julia Sheaffer, jr.; Katie McGinley, jr.

Key losses: Boys – Owen Charles, John Wargins, Joe Hayes. Girls – Isabelle Mirarchi, Elena Rohrer.

Top newcomers: Boys – Patrick Tanney, fr. Girls – Anna Sheaffer, fr.; Juliana Serafin, so.

Outlook: Led by juniors Shore (a PIAA medalist last year) and Burd, the Shamrocks have the potential on the girls’ side and upperclassmen experience on the boys’ side to make them contenders in the Capital Division.

CCAC

WEST SHORE CHRISTIAN (Class A)

Head coach: Matt Higgs

Key returners: Boys – Ben Van Grouw, jr.; Chase Cornetto, so.; Jack Safer, so. Girls – None.

Key losses: Boys – Kellen Mikesell, Trent Miner. Girls – Julianna Yingling.

Top newcomers: Boys – Luke Mitchell, so.; Noah Foust, so. Girls – Anna Hodge, so.; Selah Yingling, so.

Outlook: The Bobcats have a new coach in Higgs and an entirely new lineup on the girls’ side. The boys bring back some experience with almost their entire lineup intact.

Close Photos: 2022 Mid-Penn Cross Country Championships Check out scenes from the Mid-Penn girls and boys championship races at Saturday's Mid-Penn meet.