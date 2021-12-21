2021 All-Sentinel Girls Cross Country Team: Carlisle's Vanessa Alder named Runner of the Year

With the 2021 high school cross country season in the rear-view mirror, it’s time to hand out some awards.

Here’s the 2021 All-Sentinel Girls Cross Country Team, which includes Runner of the Year, Coach of the Year, First Team honorees and honorable mentions.

Runner of the Year

Vanessa Alder, Carlisle

The former North Carolina standout capped her first season of competition in Pennsylvania with a Class 3A ninth-place medal (18:52.3) at the PIAA Championships. Alder also finished third in Class 3A (18:36.3) at districts and second overall (18:37.9) in the Mid-Penn Championship race. Alder also won the Spiked Shoe Invitational at Penn State University at 18:39.4.

Coach of the Year

Brian Hager, Mechanicsburg

Hager’s Wildcats finished fourth in Class 3A at the PIAA Championships, capping a competitive season that saw them finish third at districts and second to State College at the Mid-Penn Championships, where three of Mechanicsburg’s runners finished in the top t0.

All-Sentinel First Team

Olivia Walter, sr., Mechanicsburg

An 18th-place finish (19:14.4) in the Class 3A race at the state meet capped Walter’s career. Her senior season also included a ninth-place finish at districts (19:07.8) and a fourth-place finish (18:56.45) at the Mid-Penn Championships. 2020 All-Sentinel first team.

Hope McKenney, sr., Mechanicsburg

A Penn State signee, McKenney finished 35th (19:50.1) in the Class 3A race at the state meet. She also ran to top-10 finishes at the districts (10th, 19:14.0) and the Mid-Penn Championships (ninth, 19:40.02. 2020 All-Sentinel first team.

Raihana Yameogo, sr., Mechanicsburg

Before joining her teammates with a first-team selection, Yameogo joined them on the medal stand, finishing 10th (19:58.1) at the Mid-Penn Championships and 16th (19:28.0) in the District 3 Class 3A race. She capped her high school cross country career at the PIAA Championships, finishing 48th (20:07.1) in Class 3A. 2020 All-Sentinel honorable mention.

Lila Shore, fr., Trinity

Shore made waves in her first varsity season, qualifying for states as a freshman and finishing 45th (20:48.0) in the Class 2A race. She also finished third (19:59.4) in the District 3 Class 2A race and took 13th place (20:12.4) at the Mid-Penn Championships. In the regular season, Shore finished second (20:55) at the Diocesan Invitational and third (20:31.6) at the Ben Bloser Invitational.

Anna Chamberlin, sr., Boiling Springs

Shore also made her varsity cross country debut this fall after having played field hockey in previous seasons. She made up for lost time with low times, finishing 25th (20:54.50) at the Mid-Penn Championships and sixth (20:22.1) in the District 3 Class 2A race. She gave the Bubblers a boost on their way to a Mid-Penn Colonial title, an unbeaten dual-meet season and a berth in states, where she finished 33rd (20:34.1) individually in Class 2A.

Honorable Mention

Taylor Wickard, sr., Big Spring; Peyton Ellis, jr., Boiling Springs; Haylee Erme, jr., Boiling Springs; Julia Steel, jr., Boiling Springs; Hannah Goodyear, sr., Camp Hill; Hannah Hanger, jr., Carlisle; Greta Dwyer, fr., Cumberland Valley; Kate Vonah, sr., Cumberland Valley; Chloe Warrell, jr., Cumberland Valley; Faith Evans, jr., Mechanicsburg; Anslee Depasqua, jr., Northern; Allie Engle, sr., Northern; Nora Braun, fr., Shippensburg; Julia Sheaffer, fr., Trinity; Isabella Mirarchi, jr., Trinity.

