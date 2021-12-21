2021 All-Sentinel Boys Cross Country Team: Carlisle's Ray Bondy earns Runner of the Year honors

With the 2021 high school cross country season in the rear-view mirror, it’s time to hand out some awards.

Here’s the 2021 All-Sentinel Boys Cross Country Team, which includes Runner of the Year, Coach of the Year, First Team honorees and honorable mentions.

Runner of the Year

Ray Bondy, sr., Carlisle

A state medal with a 12th-place finish capped Bondy’s high school cross country career and a season that saw the Thundering Herd senior shine on courses throughout the region. Bondy finished second (15:52.8) at the Penn State Spiked Shoe Invitational, helped the Thundering Herd extend its years-long unbeaten streak on the way to a Mid-Penn Commonwealth title, and mined silver medals at the Mid-Penn (16:08.2) and District 3 (16;06.7) championship meets.

Coach of the Year

Bob Gruschow, Trinity

Gruschow skippered the Shamrocks to the program’s first District 3 Class A team title in a postseason that also saw Trinity finish first among Class A boys teams at the Mid-Penn Championships and fourth in Class A at the PIAA Championships. During the regular season, Gruschow’s boys team also captured a Mid-Penn Capital title with an undefeated dual-meet record, won the diocesan meet, finished fourth in the champions race at the Carlisle Invitational and fifth at the Gettysburg Invitational.

All-Sentinel First Team

Jordan Tiday, jr., Cumberland Valley

The 2020 Runner of the Year finished his season strong, taking a seventh-place medal in the Class 3A race at the state meet after finishing eighth at districts and seventh at the Mid-Penn Championships. His regular-season work included a third-place finish at the Gettysburg Invitational to help the Eagles claim the team title.

Jasper Burd, sr., Trinity

Becoming Trinity’s second individual district champion, Burd raced to a Class A crown (16:46.4) and anchored the Shamrocks’ run to a team title. He followed it up with a ninth-place finish (17:07.6) in the Class A race at the state meet and finished eighth overall (16:29.4) at the Mid-Penn Championships. 2020 All-Sentinel honorable mention.

Kevin Shank, jr., Carlisle

Another member of Carlisle’s core, Shank finished third at the Mid-Penn Championships (16;09.7) and 33rd at districts (17:03.0). His regular season also included a 22nd-place finish in the competitive challenge race at the Carlisle Invitational (16:14.2). 2020 All-Sentinel honorable mention.

Elijah McKell, sr., East Pennsboro

In his final season with the Panthers, McKell posted a PR of 16:43. He finished seventh (16:59.0) in the boys champions race at the Carlisle Invitational, took 31st place (17:19.51) at the Mid-Penn Championships and finished 54th in Class 2A (18:23.9) at districts. 2020 All-Sentinel honorable mention.

Cody Manges, jr., Mechanicsburg

Building speed and strength throughout the season,Manges finished 10th at the Mid-Penn Championships (16:31.07), 13th in the District 3 Class 3A race (16:36.6) and 35th at states (16:53.2). 2020 All-Sentinel honorable mention.

Honorable Mention

Trevor Richwine, sr., Big Spring; Blake Wenger, so., Big Spring; Tommy Crum, jr., Boiling Springs; Connor Petula, so., Boiling Springs; Andrew Diehl, jr., Carlisle; Briar Thompson, sr., Carlisle; Joseph Butler, jr., Cumberland Valley; Andrew Hampton, so., Cumberland Valley; Shane O’Connell, so., Cumberland Valley; Andrew Namatka, so., East Pennsboro; Jordan Wiedman, sr., Mechanicsburg; Carter Paul, jr., Mechanicsburg; Matt Johnson, sr., Red Land; Isaac Burd, fr., Trinity; Connor Pushart, sr., Trinity.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.